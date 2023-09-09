South Africa vs Australia - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd ODI

South Africa (SA) will take on Australia (AUS) in the second ODI of their five-match series at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein on Saturday (September 9). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

After a one-sided T20I series, the first ODI was very closely contested. Temba Bavuma led from the front and carried his bat to help South Africa get to 222. Most of the Australian bowlers were very good.

In reply, Australia were reduced to 113/7 before Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Cameron Green as the concussion substitute, and Ashton Agar took the Aussies home.

SA vs AUS, Match Details

The second ODI of the five-match series between South Africa and Australia will be played on September 9 2023 at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA vs AUS

Date & Time: September 9 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein was a tricky one. The fast bowlers got pace and bounce along with some movement, especially with the new ball. The average first-innings score in ODI cricket at this venue is 243.

SA vs AUS Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Team News

Anrich Nortje sat out in the last game but he might replace Lungi Ngidi in this encounter.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Anrich Nortje

Australia Team News

Cameron Green was hit on the head by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer and Marnus Labuschagne replaced him as the concussion substitute. Labuschagne is likely to continue to be in the XI and Green might be rested.

Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Today’s SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen got a decent start in the first ODI. He made 14 off 19 balls and struck a couple of boundaries. He has scored 298 runs at an average of 59.60 while striking at 139.25 in the 50-over format this year.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner

David Warner has played only a couple of ODIs this year and has not really fired. However, the left-handed opener was in good touch last year. He got 552 runs while averaging 42.46 and striking at 92.61 in 2022.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen has been excellent with both the bat and the ball this year in ODI cricket. The left-arm pace-bowling all-rounder has got 147 runs at a strike-rate of 104.25. He has picked up nine wickets in seven games.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Hazlewood (1 match, 3 wickets)

Josh Hazlewood bowled excellently in the first ODI. The 32-year-old fast bowler returned with figures of 3/42 from his 10 overs which included a couple of maidens. He took 15 wickets in 13 ODIs in 2022.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is in top form with the bat. He racked up 186 runs in three innings while striking at 186 in the T20I series. He has scored 211 runs in four ODIs in 2023, striking at 129.44.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has been in splendid batting form in the 50-over format this year. The South Africa ODI skipper has amassed 534 runs while averaging 106.80 and he has a strike-rate of 105.11. He has recorded three hundreds and one fifty.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ODI stats in 2023)

Player Player Stats Mitchell Marsh 211 runs in 4 matches Marco Jansen 147 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches Temba Bavuma 534 runs in 7 matches Josh Hazlewood 3 wickets in 1 match Marcus Stoinis 47 runs 5 wickets in 3 innings

SA vs AUS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and effective all-rounders who could be key picks. Thus, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram could be the ones to watch out for.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs Australia - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Temba Bavuma, Travis Head

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Sean Abbott

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs Australia - 2nd ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Sean Abbott, Keshav Maharaj