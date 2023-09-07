SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Australia Tour of South Africa 2023, 1st ODI

South Africa (SA) will take on Australia (AUS) in the first ODI of the Australia Tour of South Africa 2023 ODI series at the Mangaubng Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Australia are coming into the series after whitewashing South Africa in the T20I series on their home turf. It will give them the confidence to maintain the momentum and perform at their fullest potential in this series.

The South Africans, on the other hand, will be eager to salvage their pride and get off to a good start in the series so that they can manage to clinch the trophy in the end.

This series will be a preparatory ground for both the teams ahead of the World Cup 2023 and they will try to figure out their final XI for the mega event in India.

SA vs AUS Match Details

The first ODI in Australia's Tour of South Africa will be played on September 7 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The match will commence at 4.30 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA vs AUS, 1st ODI, Australia Tour of South Africa 2023

Date and Time: September 7, 2023, Thursday; 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa.

SA vs AUS, Pitch Report

It is a good batting track. The team winning the toss might look to bat first. However, it will help the batters throughout the match and the team setting a target will have to try and aim for a big score.

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

SA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

SA Probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Keshav Maharaj.

AUS Team/Injury News

Pat Cummins is nursing a wound and will not be available for selection in this game.

AUS Probable Playing XI

Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Quinton de Kock

The opening wicketkeeper-batter is a key asset of the South African batting line-up. Quinton de Kock sets the tone for the team's progression in a particular innings. He looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the game.

Batter - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne has not been in the best of forms lately. But he is undoubtedly a class act and can regain his mojo in any given match. Labuschagne looks like a bit risky, yet rewarding pick for this game.

All-rounder - Mitchell Marsh

The stand-in skipper has been in great touch with the bat in recent times. The fact that he can sometimes bowl a couple of overs makes Mitch Marsh an even better choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Anrich Nortje

The South African speedster can wreak havoc on any batting line-up on his day. Nortje's wicket-taking ability makes him a brilliant choice for the fantasy contests of the game.

SA vs. AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh's current form makes him the best candidate as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. The fact that he can also bowl when needed and earn points in both innings strengthens his case.

Aiden Markram

The South African middle-order batter is a consistent run scorer. Markram sometimes bowls and has a knack for breaking partnerships. There are chances he might help you multiply points in both innings of the match and that makes Markram a great pick as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SA vs AUS, 1st ODI

Quinton de Kock

Aidem Markaram

Marnus Labuschagne

Mitchell Marsh

Anrich Nortje

SA vs AUS Match Expert Tips

Though Australia dominated in the T20I format, it would be a mistake to ignore South Africa in this series. It is a different format and the Proteas will give it their all to turn the tables. A composition of 6-5 in favour of the Australians seems a reasonable approach.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

