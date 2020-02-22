SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 23rd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The woes for the South Africans as they steeped to a new low after an embarrassing 107-run loss to Australia. The Proteas look to bounce back into winning ways as they host the Aussies in the second T20I on Sunday. While the home side is in the midst of a three-match losing streak, the Australians are in great form in this format.

With a series win on the horizon, Australia comes into this game as the overwhelming favourites. However, South Africa has the personnel to upstage the Aussies as either side look to fine-tune their sides ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the SA vs AUS.

SA vs AUS Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short, David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

South Africa might consider a change or two after an abject performance in the first T20. Although Klaasen's fitness is still in question, Temba Bavuma could return at the expense of JJ Smuts. If Bavuma were to return to the top of the order, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen should follow him with David Miller providing the impetus towards the end of the innings. Phehlukwayo should get the nod over Pretorius once again as the fast bowling allrounder. Steyn and Rabada lead the attack once again with Tabraiz Shamsi being one to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Bavuma/Smuts, du Plessis, van der Dussen, Miller, van Biljon, Phehlukwayo, Rabada, Steyn, Shamsi and Ngidi

Australia:

The Australians should remain unchanged after a brilliant performance at the Wanderers. They look quite settled with Finch and Warner leading the way with the bat. In Steve Smith, Australia has one of the world's best in its top order along with Matthew Wade. Both spinners, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa are in fine form and should continue to feature in the bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc. With Mitchell Marsh providing the balance to the side, Australia looks to wrap the series in Port Elizabeth.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Wade, Marsh, Carey(WK), Agar, Zampa, Starc, Cummins and Richardson

Match Details:

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20

23rd February 2020, 6:00 PM IST

St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report:

While St George's Park traditionally provides a good batting surface, there should be some help on offer for the bowlers. Off pace, deliveries will be critical with the pitch slowing down as the game progresses. 165-170 would be par on this surface with a few clouds also expected to make an appearance during the game.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Although Quinton de Kock didn't get many runs in the previous game, his recent form holds him in a good light. With a career strike-rate of nearly 135, de Kock should be preferred for the wicket-keeper spot for this game. Matthew Wade, who is slated to bat at number four for the Aussies, is also a viable option besides de Kock.

Batsmen: Like de Kock, David Warner also had a false start to the T20I series. Nevertheless, Warner is in fine form with the southpaw recently scoring his first T20I hundred as well. Given his past exploits in South Africa, he is a must-have in the side along with Rassie van der Dussen. Former South Africa captain, Faf du Plessis is a viable option as well while Steve Smith's recent form in the BBL bodes well for him. One could opt for David Miller's big-hitting ability if the balance of the side suffices.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh showed glimpses of what he is capable of in the previous game. With Marsh possibly bowling an over or two, he should be a worth-while option for this game. While Andile Phehlukwayo's subtle variations are pretty handy at St. George's Park, Ashton Agar's man-of-the-match performance on Friday cannot be ignored as well.

Bowlers: Dale Steyn is fit and firing for the Proteas with the veteran adding a new variation to his already impressive repertoire. He is an excellent player to back for this game alongside the reliable Mitchell Starc. The likes of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson also warranty a place in the side given their knack for picking wickets in the middle overs. Despite a poor performance in his T20I return, Kagiso Rabada should be backed while Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi is another viable pick for this game.

Captain: Quinton de Kock has been in fine form over the last few months. With run-scoring being relatively easier in the first six overs, de Kock would be the ideal candidate for captaincy along with David Warner. Former Australia captain, Steve Smith is also a good option given his ability to play pace and spin equally well. If one were to back a bowler as the differential pick, Dale Steyn would be a reliable punt.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Steve Smith, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith