SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 7th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After sealing a series win in Bloemfontein, South Africa hosts Australia in the final ODI at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. While the Aussies came into the ODI series with all the momentum, South Africa retaliated well to win their first series in nearly a year. They have outplayed the Aussies in both games with the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Janneman Malan starring for them.

While they will go all-out for a win on Saturday, the Australians cannot be taken for granted. With a top-heavy batting unit, Australia would look to bounce back hard and end the tour on a high. With the likes of Steve Smith and Quinton de Kock taking it to the field, an exciting contest beckons between the two sides. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs AUS.

SA vs AUS Teams

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa

South Africa could bring in Rassie van der Dussen for JJ Smuts with the rest of the side picking itself. Their top-order looks quite settled with Janneman Malan scoring a hundred in the previous game. He will open the batting alongside captain Quinton de Kock while the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Kyle Verreynne follow suit.

David Miller dons the finisher's role with Andile Phehlukwayo providing the balance to the side. South Africa should persist with two spinners for this game with both Shamsi and Maharaj impressing in the series. Lungi Ngidi will lead the attack once again as South Africa looks to end their home season a high.

Possible XI: de Kock (C& WK), Malan, Smuts/van der Dussen, Verreynne, Klaasen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Maharaj, Ngidi, Nortje and Shamsi

Australia

Australia has opted for an unorthodox combination in both games with only four specialist bowlers in the side. However, Mitchell Marsh should ideally make way for Kane Richardson. Although their batting unit is quite formidable on paper, the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner haven't fired in tandem, which has hindered their chances of a win in both games.

While D'Arcy Short's fifty in the previous game should ensure his place in the side, the Aussies have ample depth in their batting unit with Agar and Cummins packing a punch with the bat. While Starc leads the bowling unit, Adam Zampa is one to keep an eye on in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Labuschagne, Short, Carey (WK), Agar, Starc, Cummins, Zampa and Richardson.

Match Details

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd ODI

7th March 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

In the only Momentum One Day Cup 2020 game held at Senwes Park, 607 runs were scored between Lions and Cobras. A similar pitch is expected for this game although there might be some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers will be essential on the surface with change of pace being a handy ploy. Both teams would be looking to bowl with the pitch expected to remain the same for the entirety of this game.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock hasn't fired in the series so far with the southpaw getting out cheaply in both games. However, he has been in brilliant form throughout the home season and should be backed to end the series on a relatively high.

With Alex Carey's form deserting him off late, Quinton de Kock stands out as the best possible wicket-keeper option.

Batsmen: Steve Smith is a must-have in the side owing to his recent record in the ODIs. The former Aussie captain has already scored a fifty in this series and will be key in the top order. Another such candidate is Janneman Malan, who starred in the previous game with an excellent hundred.

His knowledge of the local conditions should hold him in good stead as he is picked alongside David Warner. While Aaron Finch is a viable alternative as well, Heinrich Klaasen also warranties a spot in the side for his tally of 174 runs in the two games so far.

Allrounders: D'Arcy Short scores his first ODI fifty in the previous game while batting at number five. With the former RR batsmen likely to roll his arm for an over or two on Saturday, he is a fine option for this game.

Along with him, Andile Phehlukwayo stands out as the best option from the South African roster. If he keeps his place in the side, Jon Jon Smuts is a decent pick with the burly all-rounder scoring 41 in the previous game.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi's match-winning spell of 6/58 in Bloemfontein warranties a place in the fantasy side. He has been South Africa's best bowler in the shorter formats over the last month or so and should pick a few wickets in this game as well.

Adam Zampa and Tabraiz Shamsi are also reliable picks with the leg-spinners consistently picking wickets in the middle overs. As for the final pick, one of Pat Cummins or Mitchell Starc should fit the bill.

Captain: Steve Smith and Quinton de Kock are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options for this game. While Smith has scored 89 runs in this series so far, Quinton de Kock is due for a big one against the Aussies. If one were to defer from Smith or de Kock, Australian captain Aaron Finch would be a fine option while Adam Zampa could also a reliable left-field choice for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, David Warner, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Andile Phehlukwayo, D'Arcy Short, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon Jon Smuts, D'Arcy Short, Lungi Ngidi, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch