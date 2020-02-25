SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 26th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a win each in the ongoing series, Australia and South Africa are back in action as part of the third and final T20 at the Newlands. Emotions will be running high on either side for this encounter. While South Africa eyes its first series win in nearly a year, Australia returns to Cape Town for the first time since the infamous sandpaper gate.

Although there isn't love lost for the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith, the Aussies will head into this game as the clear favourites. However, the Proteas showcased their prowess in the previous game and will surely be a handful in home conditions. With the series hanging in the balance, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs AUS.

SA vs AUS Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, JJ Smuts, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Dale Steyn, Reeza Hendricks

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), D'Arcy Short, David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

After a sensational win at St. George's Park, South Africa will ideally be looking to field the same side for this game. However, Ngidi could sit this game out for Steyn to manage his workload. The batting unit looked more balanced with Reeza Hendricks opening alongside de Kock. With the experience of Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen in the middle order, South Africa is well-equipped to counter Australia's spin duo of Agar and Zampa. Dwaine Pretorius should feature in this game ahead of Andile Phehlukwayo after a decent performance in the previous game. With Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi fit and firing for the Proteas, they should fancy their chances of a series win.

Possible XI: Hendricks, de Kock(C&WK), du Plessis, van der Dussen, Miller, van Biljon, Pretorius, Rabada, Shamsi, Nortje and Ngidi/Steyn.

Australia:

Australia will ponder making a few changes to test their bench strength ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup. Jhye Richardson and Sean Abbott could feature in the bowling attack while the batting unit should remain more or less the same. The Aussies need to figure their best possible order with a lot of tinkering going on of late. While their top order of Finch, Warner and Smith are one of the best in the world, the likes of Wade and Carey need to step up if the Aussies are to get something out of this crucial encounter. Agar and Zampa hold the key for the Aussies with both of them accounting for eight South African batsmen in the series so far.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Warner, Smith, Wade, Marsh, Carey(WK), Agar, Starc, Cummins, Zampa and Kane Richardson/Jhye Richardson.

Match Details:

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd T20I

26th February 2020, 9:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report:

As seen in last year's MSL, the pitch at the Newlands is a good batting track with teams often opting to chase under lights. The average first innings score was 171 in the five MSL 2019 matches played at this venue although the pacers did enjoy some success in the death overs. The spinners should also have a say in the middle overs although the relatively small dimensions of the ground go against them.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock scored a scintillating fifty in the previous game and also won the man-of-the-match award. With his form being imperative over the last few months, de Kock is the ideal wicket-keeper selection in the fantasy team. If one were to pick an extra keeper, Alex Carey would be a decent pick with the southpaw assuming the floaters' role in the Australian batting unit.

Batsmen: Steve Smith has gotten off to starts in both games without converting them. As he returns to Newlands for the first time since the infamous sandpaper gate, Smith would love to make amends with a match-winning knock for Australia. While the likes of Faf du Plessis and Aaron Finch are great options as well, David Warner's knock of 67 also holds him in good stead. Rassie van der Dussen's recent form against England could give him the nod over Hendricks while one could even back David Miller and his pyrotechnics with the bat in the death overs.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh hasn't fired in the series although he did look in good touch throughout the BBL. With 382 runs under his belt, Marsh should be backed to translate his BBL form into the T20Is as he is preferred over Ashton Agar. Another good candidate for the fantasy team would be Dwaine Pretorius, who has chipped with both bat and ball. With South Africa likely to stick with the same combination, one can bank on Pretorius to bowl his full quota of overs and pick a wicket or two as well.

Bowlers: After a woeful performance in the first T20I, Kagiso Rabada sprung back to form with a sensational spell of 1/27. With the express pacer fully fit and firing, he is a must-have in the fantasy side along with Mitchell Starc. Although Shamsi didn't pick a wicket in the previous game, he conceded only 17 runs from his four overs. Given his experience and knowledge of the local conditions, he should be backed to get a few wickets in this game. While the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Adam Zampa are viable options as well, Jhye Richardson also presents a decent case. With a highly successful BBL 2019-20 season under his belt, Jhye Richardson could also be picked if he finds a place in the playing 11.

Captain: Quinton de Kock's form this year is noteworthy. The South African captain has 203 runs in five T20Is this year. With a strike-rate of 182.88 as well, de Kock is the ideal option for captaincy. While Steve Smith is also due for a big knock for the Aussies, one could even back Aaron Finch with top-order batsmen being the key on what is a sound batting track.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh, Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Zampa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch