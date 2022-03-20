SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match - March 20th, 2022

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the second game of a three-match ODI series on Sunday, March 20. The Wanderers Stadium will host the match.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, won the opening game by 38 runs at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. They also stayed on top of the points table in the World Cup Super League with 11 points. It was also their maiden ODI victory on South African soil out of 10 matches.

The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, came into the series as the firm favorites, having beaten India 3-0. But they failed to put in a clinical showing and stumbled under pressure. The second game on Sunday is now a must-win affair for them.

Ahead of the second ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

Shakib Al Hasan came into the series after having impressive campaigns against Afghanistan and for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League. He was on top of his game with the bat at the SuperSport Park as he scored 77 runs off 64 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Shakib steadied the ship for Bangladesh after they lost the three quick wickets of Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim. But he couldn’t pick up a wicket in his quota of 10 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen has been exceptional for South Africa in recent times. In 33 matches, the right-handed batter has notched 1353 runs at a stupendous average of 75.16 and a strike rate of 89.42. With two tons and 11 fifties, he hasn’t flattered to deceive by any means.

In the first game, van der Dussen scored 86 runs off 98 balls with nine fours and one six. Taskin Ahmed got rid of him to chut short his stay in the middle.

Fast bowler Marco Jansen has been amongst the wickets over the last three months or so. He was among the leading wicket-takers in the Test series against India after which he did well against New Zealand as well. The left-armer was impressive even in the first ODI.

He picked up two wickets of Mahmudullah Riyad and Afif Hossain Dhrubo when both the batters were looking to play their shots. Jansen also bowled a maiden in his spell.

