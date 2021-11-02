SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 2nd, 2021

In the 30th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa and Bangladesh will take on each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, Tuesday.

South Africa are having a decent Super 12 stage after losing to Australia by five wickets in their opening encounter. They quickly bounced back with two back-to-back wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka. They need to win their remaining games to make their case strong for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of the tournament owing to their poor performance in all three departments. Moreover, Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s only star performer, has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs BAN contest.

#3 Aiden Markarm

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aiden Markram has scored 110 runs in three innings so far in T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, he has been rolling his arm with his part-time off-spin and raring to pick up some crucial wickets in the middle overs.

Markram knows when to shift gears and has been pretty useful in the middle overs with the willow. We can trust him to score another big knock when South Africa meet Bangladesh in their upcoming Super 12 encounter.

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

ICC No.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi has picked up four wickets in three encounters and his turnaround has been a story that inspires many youngsters. He has been bowling miser spells, which are turning out to be game-changing spells.

Shamsi is expected to turn the tables against a weak Bangladesh side going into their next encounter. One can trust Shamsi to pick up at least two wickets and double your points as a multiplier.

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Soumya Sarkar has played just two games so far in the T20 World Cup and hasn’t done much damage to the scoreboard yet. However, he can unsettle any opposition team with his free flow of the bat.

Sarkar, moreover, can roll his arm if needed and can be his captain’s go-to man in both batting and bowling departments. He is expected to take up the No.3 slot with the willow in Shakib Al Hasan’s absence.

