SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 30

Match 30 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see South Africa (SA) take on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The South Africans have recovered well after a tough loss to Australia in their opening fixture. With two consecutive wins to their credit, the Proteas will be keen to keep their hopes of a semi-final spot intact. However, they face a stern test in the form of Bangladesh, who are all but out of contention for a top-two finish. With star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out, the task gets even bigger for Mahmudullah and co. But the Asian outfit could still prove to be a handful for South Africa in this much-awaited clash.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.

BAN XI

Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

Match Details

SA vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 2nd November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Abu Dhabi with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Fast bowlers should get the ball to swing around in the early stages, keeping the batters in check. However, the batters will look to attack and maximize the powerplay phase, making for an intriguing contest. While the spinners will have a say in the middle overs, the pacers will bank on variations towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SA vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has had an eventful ICC T20 World Cup, but his returns with the bat haven't been great. However, he is too good a player to be kept quiet for long, making him a great selection for your SA vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mushfiqur Rahim: Although Mushfiqur Rahim has done well for Bangladesh, he will need to come up with better performances in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan. With the possibility of being promoted to number three, Rahim provides value with the bat and should be a good addition to your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan has been fairly consistent with the ball, holding his own against the best in the powerplay and middle overs. With Shakib Al Hasan being ruled out, a lot of responsibility falls upon Hasan as Bangladesh's premier all-rounder. He could bat higher up the order and bowl the tough overs, opening up a good opportunity to gain valuable Dream11 fantasy points.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has been the standout pacer in the ICC T20 World Cup alongside Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and England's Tymal Mills. Nortje has been spot-on with his lines and lengths while unfurling 145-plus kmph thunderbolts, both in the powerplay and death overs. Given the form that he is in, Nortje should pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mahedi Hasan (BAN) - 288 points

Mohammed Naim (BAN) - 241 points

Aiden Markram (SA) - 191 points

Important stats for SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Naim - 148 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Aiden Markram - 110 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 134.15

Anrich Nortje - 5 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, ER: 5.17

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rassie van der Dussen, Mahedi Hasan, Aiden Markram, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Temba Bavuma, Mahedi Hasan, Aiden Markram, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje

Edited by Samya Majumdar

