SA vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

England and South Africa face each other in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting this Thursday. Both sides are in a phase of transition with the likes of Rory Burns and Rassie van der Dussen slowly finding their feet in the Test arena. The build-up to the series hasn't been promising for the English.

Although some of their players are suffering from illness, England have a formidable side to tackle a new-look South African roster, featuring as many as seven uncapped players. Nevertheless, South Africa are well equipped heading into this series with home conditions also going in their favour. Both teams would be looking to strike the first blow to set the tone in this full-length series. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ENG vs RSA.

SA vs ENG Squads

England

Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Craig Overton, Dom Bess, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs ENG Playing XI Updates

South Africa

South Africa seem to have a nice blend of youth and experience with captain, Faf du Plessis keen to get over the hammering they received in India. While Markram and Elgar will continue to open the batting, Zubayr Hamza should get the nod for the number three spot. Temba Bavuma will miss this Test owing to a hip strain. This paves the way for a Test debut for Rassie van der Dussen, who will feature alongside Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock in the middle order. Dwaine Pretorius is also in line for a debut while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje remain key to their fortunes heading into this crucial tie.

Possible XI: Markram, Elgar, Hamza, du Plessis(C), Dussen, de Kock(WK), Philander, Maharaj, Pretorius, Rabada and Nortje/Paterson.

Advertisement

England

England has a lot of problems heading into the first Test in Centurion. The quartet of Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have suffered from a flu-like illness although there is a chance that they could feature against the South Africans. Nevertheless, England welcome back James Anderson after a long hiatus with the veteran pacer set to play in his 150th Test match in England colours.

The batting unit looks settled with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley being identified as the ones to back while Joe Denly has seemingly sealed the number three slot with good performances against New Zealand and also in the practice matches in South Africa. Ben Stokes is also a doubt for this game which puts the onus upon Joe Root and Jos Buttler to deliver the goods in the middle order.

Possible XI: Sibley, Burns, Denly, Root(C), Stokes/Bairstow, Pope, Buttler(WK), Sam Curran/Leach, Anderson, Broad and Archer

SA vs ENG Match Details

South Africa vs England, 1st Test

26th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

SA vs ENG Pitch Report

Traditionally, the SuperSport Park has favoured the pacers and it is evident from the last Test played here between Pakistan and South Africa as well. Only one wicket was picked across four innings by spinners with there being minimal turn on offer. While the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle, the pacers are sure to enjoy conditions at the SuperSport Park. Batting first would be the ideal scenario with the weather forecast being fairly promising.

SA vs ENG Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the Test format. With an average of 44.92 in seven Tests in 2019, De Kock has scored 584 runs for the Proteas. With his knowledge of the local conditions serving his well, De Kock should score some runs against a decent England bowling unit.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Faf du Plessis are must-have players in the fantasy team for this game. Their records speak for themselves with Joe Root getting some runs in the practice matches as well. While the likes of Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are also decent options, Aiden Markram is another one to look out for. The youngster has had a promising start to his Test career with four hundreds to his name in just 19 games. Rassie van der Dussen is another alternative whose experience should serve him well at the SuperSport Park.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes should be the first name on the fantasy team sheet, provided he plays in this game. The Englishman has enjoyed a fine year with solid performances against Australia and New Zealand earlier in the year. Along with him, Vernon Philander is also a good pick with his ability to swing the ball being exemplary. Joe Denly has enjoyed a resurgence in form in the Test format and should be a viable alternative to Ben Stokes.

Bowlers: Although he hasn't played a Test match since getting himself injured in the first Ashes Test, James Anderson is a must-have in the side along with Kagiso Rabada. With the pitch also favouring the fast bowlers, both of them should pick a heap of wickets and justify the hype surrounding them. Another such option would be Stuart Broad, who has picked 38 wickets in 2019 so far. While Keshav Maharaj is also a good option, Anrich Nortje should get the nod for this game.

Captain: Joe Root is in fine form for the English with the top order batsmen scoring a double hundred in New Zealand. Along with the English captain, Quinton de Kock and James Anderson are also viable options while Kagiso Rabada's knack for picking wickets with the new ball makes him a dependable pick for the multiplier options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Captain: James Anderson, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Joe Denly, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada