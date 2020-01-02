SA vs ENG 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 3rd, 2020

After a riveting start to the series, England and South Africa square off in the second Test at Newlands. In spite of illnesses plaguing a few members of the squad, England were able to put up a strong fight as they ran the hosts close in the first Test. With the situation improving, the tourists will be keen to level the series. On the other hand, the new-look South African outfit began on the right note under the stewardship of Mark Boucher. After a tough tour of India, the win at Centurion gives them a much-needed morale boost heading into this Test.

Both teams look well equipped heading into this match which should ensure another closely fought encounter. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen

England

Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Craig Overton, Dom Bess, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

SA vs ENG Playing XI Updates

South Africa

With Aiden Markram being ruled out for this match, Pieter Malan is in line to make his Test debut. He should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. Their middle order has a lot of stability and experience with Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen in their ranks. Quinton de Kock is also looking in ominous form which bodes well for the hosts. Their bowling unit was also able to pose a lot of questions to the English batsmen in the previous game. With Nortje and Pretorius complementing Rabada well, South Africa will fancy their chances of yet another win at the Newlands.

Possible XI: Elgar, Malan, Hamza, du Plessis(C), Dussen, Pretorius, de Kock(WK), Rabada, Philander, Maharaj and Nortje

England

A couple of changes are expected from the English camp as well with the Newlands pitch set to help the spinners. Though not a like-for-like replacement, Dominic Bess could replace Jofra Archer who is doubtful for the Test. The batting unit should remain unchanged with Rory Burns and Joe Denly impressing in the first Test. A lot rides on the shoulders of Joe Root and Ben Stokes if they are to level the series at Newlands.

Possible XI: Burns, Sibley, Denly, Root (C), Stokes, Bairstow, Buttler(WK), Sam Curran, Bess, Broad and Anderson.

SA vs ENG Match Details

South Africa vs England, 2nd Test

3rd January 2020, 2:00 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

SA vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands is expected to provide more help for the spinners with the bowlers expected to have a major say in the outcome of the game. The batsmen will have to grind it out in the middle with either side ideally looking to bat first upon winning the toss. There isn't any rain on the cards as well which paves the way for another close-fought encounter between the two sides.

SA vs ENG Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock showed his class in the previous game as he put in a man of the match performance with the bat. Apart from scoring 129 runs, De Kock also had eight dismissals to his name with the gloves. Although Jos Buttler is also capable of scoring runs while batting with the tail, De Kock's form should give him the edge.

Batsmen: Joe Root and Rassie van der Dussen showed glimpses of what they are capable of in the first Test. Both of them should be picked in the side along with Rory Burns, who scored a well-compiled 84 in the second innings in Centurion. One of Zubayr Hamza or Dean Elgar should suffice as the final batting pick for this game.

All-rounders: While Ben Stokes is bound to feature in most fantasy teams, one would have to choose between Vernon Philander and Dwaine Pretorius for their second pick. While Philander's experience and expertise with the new ball does hold him in good stead, Pretorius' impressive showing in the first Test just might give him the nod. If one were to prefer an extra all-rounder, look no further than Sam Curran, who picked five wickets in the previous game.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada is slowly returning to his best with the South African sure to pick a few wickets in this Test. While he occupies one spot in the side, James Anderson is a decent candidate as well. Along with them, Keshav Maharaj and Dom Bess should be viable options given their nature of the pitch. If Bess isn't included in the side, one can opt for Stuart Broad instead.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Ben Stokes are in fine form in the longer format and rank amongst the top fifteen batsmen in the ICC Rankings as well. With both south-paws capable of playing spin well, they should justify their selection as captain or vice-captain. Ben Stokes would have happy memories at the Newlands with the Englishman scoring the fastest double-hundred by an Englishman at this very venue. Kagiso Rabada is also a decent option if one were to back a bowler.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar, Vernon Philander, Ben Stokes, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson, Keshav Maharaj and Dom Bess. Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Rory Burns, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, James Anderson and Keshav Maharaj. Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada