SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match - March 1, 2025

South Africa (SA) will go up against England (ENG) in the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy (CT 2025) on Saturday, March 1, at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the penultimate group-stage match of CT 2025 and the final Group B fixture.

South Africa are all but through to the semi-finals and only a massive defeat in this match could see them get knocked out, courtesy of their superior Net Run Rate over Afghanistan. In any case, they'll want to win today and top Group B, hopefully getting them a favorable draw in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, England and Jos Buttler will want to end the tournament on a high after another disappointing campaign. They certainly have the batting to trouble the Proteas and will need their bowlers to step up in this fixture.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's Champions Trophy 2025 match

#3 Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA)

South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi could have a profitable outing against a struggling England unit today. One of the new ball bowlers for the Proteas, Ngidi started his CT 2025 on a solid note against Afghanistan, picking up the wickets of the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib.

Also, he enjoys bowling against England, picking up 14 wickets in eight ODIs, albeit at a slightly expensive economy rate of 6.45. The England batters are unlikely to move away from their attacking batting style, and while they could take a few runs off him, Ngidi's skill and composure should see him pick up plenty of wickets, making him a potent Dream11 differential in this fixture.

Harry Brook (right) is one of the contenders to replace Jos Buttler as the new England white-ball captain.

Harry Brook's recent form in ODI cricket has been poor, with only one 30+ score in his last five outings. He got off to a good start against Afghanistan, but threw it away with a nothing shot, offering a simple return catch to Mohammad Nabi. With there being talks of him becoming the next England white-ball captain, Brook will want to end this tournament with a good batting performance.

While he doesn't enjoy the best of records against South Africa, he did score a 75-ball 80 against them in 2023. Brook has all the shots in the book, and with no Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje, he will be facing a relatively weakened Proteas bowling attack.

Given his recent form, selecting Harry Brook in your Dream11 teams is risky, but his high point-scoring potential makes it worth it.

The batting powerhouse of this South African lineup, Heinrich Klaasen, is set to return to their playing XI in this fixture. He missed the first match against Afghanistan, recovering from an elbow injury, but is fit and available for selection, and should replace Tony de Zorzi in the playing XI.

Set to slot in at No. 5, Klaasen comes into this match in decent form, with three 50+ scores in his last five innings across formats. That includes a 56-ball 87 against Pakistan at this venue only a couple of weeks ago. Klaasen loves batting against England in ODIs, scoring 291 runs in six innings, averaging 48.5 at a strike rate of 126.5!

He could be a powerful Dream11 differential in this fixture.

