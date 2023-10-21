SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa (SA) square off against England (ENG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21. Ahead of this much-anticipated match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams are coming in on the back of big upsets. England lost their last match to Afghanistan by 69 runs. South Africa, on the other hand, faced their first loss of the tournament to the Netherlands.

England will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback after the upset, but South Africa are expected to win this encounter.

SA vs ENG Match Details

The 20th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on Saturday, October 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to start at 2pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs ENG, Match 20

Date and Time: 21 October, 2023, 2pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch will be used for the first time in this World Cup but has been batting-friendly historically, and also with a lot of opportunities for pacers who can bowl cutters. The last match played here was between Australia and India, where a total of 379 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

SA vs ENG Form Guide

SA - W W L

ENG - L W L

SA vs ENG Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma ©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj.

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed two centuries in the last two matches and is expected to play well in this match. J Buttler is another good pick for today's game.

Batters

R Van Der Dussen

J Root and R Van Der Dussen are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. D Malan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

M Jansen and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. L Livingstone is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Wood and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Topley is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is currently in prime form and ignoring him as captain may not be the best choice. He has already smashed two centuries in the first two matches of the tournament. He has earned 344 Dream11 points in the last three matches.

D Malan

Since the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly, you can also make D Malan the captain of your team. He has already earned 242 Dream11 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs ENG, Match 20

D Malan

R Van Der Dussen

Q De Kock

J Root

A Markram

South Africa vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, J Root, D Malan

All-rounders: A Markram, M Jansen

Bowlers: K Rabada, M Wood, R Topley

South Africa vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q De Kock, J Buttler

Batters: R Van Der Dussen, J Root, D Malan, D Miller

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: K Rabada, M Wood, R Topley, L Ngidi