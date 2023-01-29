SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will take place at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction.

South Africa pulled off an astounding win against England with Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala standing out with the ball. The likes of Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller also impressed with the bat for the Proteas, who will fancy their chances of another win at the expense of the English.

England, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back into winning ways, having lost their last four ODI matches. The onus will be on captain Jos Buttler to lead from the front as England seek a series-levelling win.

All in all, a cracking game beckons at the Manguang Oval between the two sides.

SA vs ENG Match Details, 2nd ODI

South Africa and England will face off in the second ODI at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs ENG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

SA vs ENG pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch at the Manguang Oval is a decent one to bat on with the average first innings score across the last four ODIs being 291. The previous game saw only one wicket fall in the powerplay phase, indicating little help with the new ball.

Pace will be the key, having accounted for over 60 percent of the wickets across the last four matches. Batting first will be the preferred choice yet again given the record at this venue.

Record at the Manguang Oval in ODIs (Last 4 ODIs)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 291

2nd-innings score: 218

SA vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi/Keshav Maharaj.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett/Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley/Olly Stone, and Adil Rashid.

SA vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (37(41) in the previous match)

Quinton de Kock looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring 37 runs in 41 balls. He has a terrific record with 5870 runs at an average of 45.50 in ODI cricket, holding him in good stead. With de Kock capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (59(55) in the previous match)

Dawid Malan scored a brisk fifty in the previous game, complementing Jason Roy to perfection at the top of the order. Like de Kock, Malan also has a brilliant ODI record with 514 runs at an average of 51.40.

He has a good record in South African conditions as well, making him a good addition to your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (45 matches, 1101 runs, 11 wickets)

Aiden Markram had an off-day against the English in the first ODI, scoring only 13 runs and proving expensive in his two overs as well. However, Markram is in decent form, having scored over 150 runs in the SA20 and also chipping in with the ball.

With Markram due for a big score in ODI cricket, he can be backed in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Chris Woakes (108 matches, 157 wickets, Average: 29.75)

Chris Woakes did not feature in the previous game but is likely to take his place as the new-ball specialist. Woakes has 157 wickets in 108 matches with a brilliant average of 29.75. Given that Woakes can add value with the bat too, he is a fine addition to your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is the talk of the town given his brilliant form in SA20 and in the previous game as well. He comes into the game on the back of a four-fer at this very venue, using his pace and accuracy brilliantly in the middle overs. With an ODI average of 25.31 to his name, Nortje is a fine captaincy pick in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 36 runs in just 42 balls. He is one of the better white-ball cricketers in the world with an ODI average and strike rate of 39.92 and 118.66, respectively.

With Buttler also in good form over the last few weeks, especially in SA20, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 37(41) in the previous match Rassie van der Dussen 111(117) in the previous match Anrich Nortje 32 wickets in 18 matches Dawid Malan 514 runs in 13 matches Sam Curran 3/35 in the previous match

SA vs ENG match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Harry Brook could not score many runs in the previous game despite batting at No.4. Brook is a highly rated batter with a List-A strike rate of nearly 100 and is capable of scoring big runs. Given his range of shots against both pace and spin, Brook is a brilliant pick for your SA vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Sisanda Magala, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

