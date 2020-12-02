SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Dec 4th, 2020

South Africa will take on England in the first ODI on Friday at Newlands in Cape Town. This will be the 1st ODI of a three-match series.

England won the T20I series 3-0, riding on the back of some fine performances from Jonny Bairstow and 'Player of the Series' Dawid Malan.

The bowlers did a decent job too, although their death bowling in the third T20I may be cause for some concern. Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes have all been rested for the ODIs.

South Africa has been dealt a huge blow for the ODI series as Kagiso Rabada will miss out due to an injury. De Kock and co. will look to bounce back from the whitewash in the T20Is and get a positive result this time around.

Let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between South Africa and England.

Temba Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma improved in his batting as the T20I series progressed and he's in a good position to score some runs in the ODIs. He has always favored the longer formats with his batting, and his record in ODIs is pretty great.

He averages 55.83 in ODI cricket at a good strike-rate of 92.29.

Advertisement

Bavuma should be a good differential option also, with most Dream11 players opting to go for some of the bigger names. He is a good option to pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Eoin Morgan.

England skipper Eoin Morgan wasn't required to bat a lot in the T20I series. With the departure of some players like Stokes and Malan, and with Buttler dropping back to the middle-order, he should get more of an opportunity with the bat.

Morgan has been in good touch recently, and he should make a big score once he settles in at the crease.

His ability to play the spinners aggressively in the middle-overs will be crucial for England. Eoin Morgan is a solid option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow played a match-winning knock for his side in the first T20I at Newlands. However, he didn't get much of an opportunity to bat after that since he was playing at number four.

Now, with the format change, Bairstow will move back up the order and look to score some runs for his team.

The wicket at Newlands has been very favorable to the batsmen and in the form that he finds himself in, Bairstow could really capitalize.

He has been pretty consistent in ODIs and is a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.