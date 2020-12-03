SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 4th, 2020

The first ODI between South Africa and England is scheduled to take place at the Newlands on Friday.

England showed why they are the team to beat in the shortest format as they swept Quinton de Kock's men convincingly in the T20I series. Their power-packed batting unit delivered in all three matches. While England don't have Dawid Malan in their ODI roster, Joe Root's availability should add much-needed stability to a side that is brimming with confidence and oozing with talent.

However, South Africa are a different beast in the ODI format, winning their last series at home 3-0 against the Aussies. With Janneman Malan and Keshav Maharaj set to return to the side, the South Africans will be eyeing revenge against Eoin Morgan and England.

Although the home side is the clear underdog ahead of this game, South Africa are more than capable of springing a surprise upon England. With both teams looking to build towards the next World Cup, a cracking start to the ODI series beckons in Cape Town.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts/Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi/Junior Dala, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 1st ODI

Date: 4th December 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Capetown

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with both T20Is at this venue being high-scoring ones. While pacers should get some extra bounce and swing early on, spinners will need to be smart with their lengths and pace if they want to extract something from the surface. Batsmen will need to get their eye in before going big with wickets in hand being crucial towards the back end of the innings.

With this being a day and night fixture, both teams will look to chase as the ball should skid under the lights. 260-270 should be par at this venue, although both teams are more than capable of breaching it with ease.

SA vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Sam Billings, Joe Root, JJ Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid

Advertisement

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Billings, Joe Root, JJ Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Chris Woakes