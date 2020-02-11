SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - 12th Feb, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the Tests and ODIs behind them, England and South Africa shift their focus to the T20 format with the first T20I scheduled on Wednesday. Although South Africa has impressed at times, this tour has largely been dominated by the English. In spite of resting a few key players, England managed to draw the ODI series and look to sustain their momentum in the shortest format as well.

As for the South Africans, they will be looking to fine-tune their roster with the ICC T20 World Cup on their agenda. Both teams have a nice blend of youth and experience although the English will be the favourites heading into this game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

South Africa's last T20I series against India saw the likes of Temba Bavuma and Beuran Hendricks star for them. With the addition of Dale Steyn, the South Africans eye a win on Wednesday. The batting unit looks settled with de Kock and Hendricks opening the batting for them. David Miller's form also bodes well for the Proteas, who have ample batting depth in their side. Veteran Dale Steyn leads the bowling attack along with Ngidi and Hendricks while Tabraiz Shamsi looks to fill the big shoes of Imran Tahir in the T20 set-up.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Reeza Hendricks, Bavuma, Dussen, Smuts/Biljon, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Steyn, Shami, Ngidi and Beuran Hendricks.

England:

The return of English duo, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, adds much-needed strength to the English roster as they look to draw first blood at the Buffalo Park. While Roy and Bairstow open the batting, Dawid Malan should get the nod to bat at number three after his exploits in New Zealand last year. Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes hold fort in the middle order with the likes of Joe Denly and Moeen Ali following them. The bowling attack has a lot of variety with Chris Jordan and Tom Curran leading them. Adil Rashid should get the nod over Parkinson as the lead spinner with Mark Wood being one to watch out for as well.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Buttler(WK), Morgan(C), Stokes, Malan, Ali, Tom Curran, Jordan, Rashid and Wood.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 1st T20I

12th February 2020, 9:30 PM IST

Buffalo Park, East London

Pitch Report:

The Buffalo Park is a relatively high scoring venue with scores of over 165 being a common occurrence. However, the spinners should get turn in the middle overs with some swing on offer for the pacers as well. Chasing is the preferred option for either side upon winning the toss with a few clouds expected to make an appearance during the match.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock are must-have players in the side with their recent form being exemplary. While de Kock starred in both the Tests and ODIs, Bairstow's quickfire cameo in the third ODI should hold him in good stead. If England were to bat first, one could even opt for Buttler, who is one of the most destructive batsmen in this format.

Batsmen: Although he is more established in the Test format, Temba Bavuma is a key member of the South African limited-overs set-up as well. He had a brilliant T20I series against India and also scored 232 runs in six innings in the Mzansi Super League 2019. Along with Bavuma, the likes of Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy also warranty a place in the side owing to their experience. Dawid Malan is another worthwhile option with the southpaw averaging 57.25 in this format.

Allrounders: England's premier allrounder, Ben Stokes is a must-have in the side. In addition to his explosive batting, the Durham all-rounder is adept at bowling in death as well. Given his exploits in the Test series, Stokes should be a dependable selection. Another fast-bowling allrounder, Andile Phehlukwayo has been brilliant for the Proteas in this format. Although he doesn't generate high pace, his subtle variations often result in a wicket or two, which should give him the nod for this game.

Bowlers: The returning Dale Steyn has had a productive year in this format. In the MSL, Steyn stood out with a whopping fifteen wickets in just eight outings for the Cape Town Blitz. With his experience also adding to his case, Steyn should make the cut alongside Tom Curran. Adil Rashid is another viable option after his man-of-the-match performance in the third ODI. While Tabraiz Shamsi also warranties a place in the side, Chris Jordan and Beuran Hendricks could also be picked with their ability to pick wickets in the death being trustworthy.

Captain: Given the form that Quinton de Kock is in, it would be difficult to ignore the South African captain for the multiplier options. While de Kock is one option, the likes of Ben Stokes and Jason Roy are viable candidates for the same. Stokes' all-round ability bodes well for the fantasy contest while Jason Roy's MSL experience should serve him well in this crucial match.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Temba Bavuma, Ben Stokes, JJ Smuts, Adil Rashid, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn and Tom Curran.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock