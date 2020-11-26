England and South Africa are back in action as they square off in the first T20I at Newlands on Friday. While England have already had a taste of the bubble life, South Africa will be faced with the unknown.

The Proteas are entering a a new phase with Quinton de Kock at the helm. They have a resourceful roster, with their bowling unit being key to their fortunes. The trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi was impressive before the suspension of cricket, and they will be keen on continuing from where they left off.

England, on the other hand, boast of perhaps the best batting unit in the world. The likes of Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes make up a formidable middle order, and we've seen how destructive the Three Lions openers have been in the recent past.

However, the hosts cannot be taken lightly at any cost, which should make for a very entertaining contest to kickstart this tour. With both teams eyeing a win, Dream11 enthusiasts are in for an absolute treat on Friday.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Mark Wood

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Reeza Hendricks/Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo/Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 1st T20I

Date: 27th November 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits both sides with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batsmen should be wary of the early swing and pace available for the new-ball bowlers, who should set the tone for the rest of the contest.

The spinners should also extract some turn later on in the game, but dew could play a part. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 160-170 being a very competitive total at this venue.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jason Roy, Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Lungi Ngidi, Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada