SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

South Africa and England lock horns in the first T20I of a 3-match series on Friday, November 27th, at Newlands, Cape Town. Quinton De Kock will lead the Proteas, who have fielded a 24-man squad for the T20Is and the upcoming ODIs. While their top order is yet to take properly take form, their pace bowling attack can cause a lot of trouble for the England batsmen.

England, meanwhile, has fielded different squads for both series, with some key players being rested to manage their workload. Eoin Morgan will lead the Three Lions in both formats. They will have some calls to take with regards to the selection of their top-order batsmen. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy might have to battle it out for a place in the side.

It's likely to be a cracker of a contest between both these talented sides.

Archer(R) is one to watch out for in the T20I series.

Jofra Archer was in phenomenal form in the recently concluded IPL 2020. The speedster was adjudged the 'Most Valuable Player' of the tournament and troubled almost every batsman he bowled to.

He was in great form in the intra-squad practice matches that the England side played. Against a relatively inexperienced and new-look Proteas top order, Archer could wreak havoc with the new ball. He also fields in prominent positions of the ground and can earn some points for his fielding as well.

While he doesn't have as much scope for points as say a batsman, Archer's form and quality make him a good option to pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Quinton De Kock

Can De Kock lead from the front?

Quinton De Kock seems to be the best Dream11 option from the Proteas lineup for now. He was in great form in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, both with the bat and with the gloves.

The skipper will look to lead by example and score some runs for his side. Negotiating the new ball from the likes of Archer will be a challenging contest, but one that De Kock will certainly be up to facing. He also has a penchant for making big scores in important games.

If he can get his eye in, he can certainly score some runs and rack up the Dream11 points. He's certainly a solid option to pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

Jos Buttler opened the batting against Australia in Jason Roy's absence.

Jos Buttler will undoubtedly be a great Dream11 fantasy option. He's set to open the batting for England and will look to carry on his great form from the previous series against Australia.

The battle between Rabada-Nortje and Buttler will be fascinating to watch, and Buttler could likely come out on top. He has been scoring consistently for England in T20Is, and his promotion to the top has made him really dangerous to bowl to.

He's likely to make a big score in this opening fixture, and that combined with his wicket-keeping role, makes him a good option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.