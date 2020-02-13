SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 14th, 2020

The series opener between England and South Africa didn't disappoint as the home side edged England by just one run. With the first blows being exchanged, the action moves to Durban for the second T20 on Friday. Both sides did look equally matched both on paper and on the field although the South Africans held their nerve at the end.

With momentum on their side, the Proteas will eye yet another victory although the English have made a habit of bouncing back from defeats on this tour. With the experience of Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes in their ranks, England are well-equipped to level the series as they look to fine-tune their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

South Africa could bring in Bjorn Fortuin for Beuran Hendricks, who was a touch expensive in the previous game. Apart from the one likely change, the team should remain unchanged. The Proteas have a good balance with two pace bowling allrounders in Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo in their ranks. Temba Bavuma should continue to open the batting after a brilliant knock alongside Quinton de Kock. With Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi also firing on all cylinders, the South Africans will fancy their chances of wrapping up a series win in Durban.

Possible XI: de Kock (C&WK), Bavuma, van der Dussen, Smuts, Miller, Pretorius, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin/Hendricks, Shamsi, Steyn and Ngidi.

England:

Although England did end up on the losing side, they shouldn't be making any changes to their side. Jos Buttler, who opened the batting in East London, should do so again with Bairstow batting at three. With Morgan and Stokes holding fort in the middle order, England can bank on an explosive batting unit. Their depth in batting also serves them well with Tom Curran and Mark Wood also capable of scoring runs if required to do so. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be critical on this surface as England looks to level the series on Friday.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Roy, Bairstow, Morgan, Stokes, Denly/Malan, Tom Curran, Ali, Rashid, Jordan and Wood.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I

14th February 2020, 9:30 PM IST

Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report:

The weather forecast is clear for the day with a good game of cricket on the cards. As for the pitch, another relatively high scoring game awaits with some help on offer for the spinners. Scores of over 170 were a common sight in the MSL matches played at Kingsmead. Teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew also playing a factor.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock showed glimpses of his explosiveness in the previous match with a quickfire 31. With the form that he is in, de Kock should be backed to get big runs on Friday. Along with him, one of Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler should be picked with both of them batting in the top order for England.

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan nearly took his team home with a brisk fifty. With the southpaw's experience serving him well, he is a great option to have in the side along with Rassie van der Dussen. While Temba Bavuma is a reliable pick, Jason Roy's form makes him one to watch out for as well. Roy scored a sparkling 70 in the previous game and should come good given his previous exploits in MSL 2019.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes and Andile Phehlukwayo are must-have players for obvious reasons. In addition to their power-hitting, both of them are capable of picking a wicket or two with the ball. While Stokes relies on pace and accuracy, Phehlukwayo's variations should be difficult to pick under lights. Smuts, who had a forgetful outing in the first game, could also be preferred with the allrounder batting in the top order.

Bowlers: With spin expected to play a part on Friday, Adil Rashid and Tabraiz Shamsi are valuable options to have in the fantasy side. Along with them, the in-form Lungi Ngidi is a worthwhile pick as well. Ngidi pulled off an improbable win in the final over with his clever variations. He should get the nod over Steyn while one of Tom Curran or Chris Jordan should complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Quinton de Kock and Jos Buttler are two of the best T20 openers in the world with a ton of T20 franchise league experience under their belts. With the conditions being best for batting in the first six overs, both of them should take a full toll on the opposition bowlers. They should be viable picks for the multiplier options along with Ben Stokes, who will be looking to make amends for a no-show in the previous game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, JJ Smuts, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid and Tom Curran.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, JJ Smuts, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tom Curran and Adil Rashid.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes