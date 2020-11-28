SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

South Africa takes on England in the second T20I of the T20I series at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

England chased down the Proteas' total of 179, winning by five wickets with four balls to spare. Man of the Match Jonny Bairstow was the gamechanger with his 86-run knock. Ben Stokes also batted well and rebuilt a faltering England innings along with Bairstow and Sam Curran and Jofra Archer did a good job with the ball.

Quinton De Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Faf Du Plessis were the main contributors with the bat for South Africa. Debutant George Linde's terrific spell was, however, canceled out by Beuran Hendrick's expensive 17th over, as the Proteas were pretty inconsistent with the ball.

South Africa will look to make a comeback in this game and make the third match the series decider. With a lot at stake, this is sure to be an exciting encounter. Let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between South Africa and England.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis scored 58 runs in the series opener.

South Africa's in-form batsman Faf Du Plessis is a great Dream11 option. He was the highest run-scorer for the Proteas in the first T20I, and he'll look to make another big score in the crucial second T20I.

Du Plessis was in good form during the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, and he seems to have carried that form into this series. The lack of captaincy duties seems to have freed him up as a player and he can play with much more freedom.

England's bowlers might not be easy to play against, but Du Plessis is certainly one of the few players who can take them to the cleaners. He's a good option to pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Sam Curran

Curran picked up some key wickets at the top of the innings.

Sam Curran put on an impressive performance in the first T20I for England. The young all-rounder bowled well with the new ball and finished with figures of three for 28 runs in his four overs. He also hit a crucial six in the 19th over to virtually seal the victory for England.

Like Du Plessis, Sam Curran was impressive in the IPL and was CSK's best player. He has been in great form for quite some time, both with the bat and with the ball.

His all-round ability make him a good option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan.

World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan has been operating under the radar for quite some time now. The southpaw wasn't able to score freely in the first T20I and was dismissed before he could shift gears in the match.

However, Malan has been exceptionally consistent and doesn't underperform two games in a row. He's a really dependable batsman, who doesn't generally throw his wicket away. Malan also tends to be overlooked by many Dream11 players for more explosive options like Jos Buttler or Bairstow.

Malan, though, is very likely to score runs and is a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.