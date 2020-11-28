SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 29th, 2020

The second T20I between South Africa and England is scheduled to take place at Boland Park on Sunday.

England came up trumps in a close encounter in the first T20I with Jonny Bairstow starring in a middle-order role alongside ace all-rounder Ben Stokes. Despite the duo of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler failing at the top of the order, England's superior depth in batting shone against South Africa, who dominated most parts of the game.

South Africa, however, would be pondering a few changes with Anrich Nortje and David Miller waiting on the wings. With a decent roster available, Quinton de Kock has a few options to try out as the build-up to the next T20 World Cup continues for both nations.

Although the English have momentum on their side, they are in for another riveting contest against the Proteas, who would be eager to level the series in Paarl. All in all, an exciting game of cricket beckons on Sunday with a lot on the line for both sides at Boland Park.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood

Predicted Playing 11

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Pite van Biljon/David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I

Date: 29th November 2020, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides in Paarl with some help on offer for the spinners. Apart from turn available off the surface, the pacers should also find some success with change of pace as the match progresses. The batsmen will need to get their eye in before going big in the back end with wickets in hand being crucial to either side's fortunes. With this being an evening fixture, both teams will ideally want to chase with 170 being a competitive total at this venue.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips

SA vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid, and Jofra Archer

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Jordan, and Jofra Archer

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes