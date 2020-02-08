SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 9th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a washout in the previous game, England and South Africa face each other in the third and final ODI on Sunday with the series on the line. The South Africans looked great in the first game as they cruised to a seven-wicket win in Cape Town.

Although the home side is slowly finding its feet under the leadership of Quinton de Kock, they look to more settled of the two sides heading into this game. While they do not avail the services of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the ODI series, England will look to level the series and share the spoils with a win at the Wanderers.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid.

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

The South Africans should field the same side that was named for the second ODI with Fortuin getting the nod over Ngidi. With Reeza Hendricks also getting some runs in the previous game, the South African batting unit looks in good form. Quinton de Kock still remains their best asset in the batting unit with the experience of David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen serving them well.

The South Africans have a lot of variety in their bowling attack with Smuts and Phehlukwayo providing the balance in the side with their all-round ability. Tabraiz Shamsi will be key for the home side as they eye a morale-boosting series win in Johannesburg.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Reeza Hendricks, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Smuts, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks/Ngidi, Shamsi and Sipamla.

England:

England might make a change or two with there being a possibility of Saqib Mahmood making his ODI debut on Sunday. Sam Curran could make way for the young Lancashire pacer while the rest of the side is likely to remain unchanged. Similar to their opponents, the English have a dominant batting unit in their ranks with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow forming an explosive partnership at the top of the order.

Matt Parkinson should continue as the lone spinner while Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan lead the attack for the English. With a lot of experience and quality within their ranks, England will look to make amends for their poor performance in the first ODI.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow (WK), Root, Morgan(C), Denly, Banton, Tom Curran, Woakes, Sam Curran/Mahmood, Jordan and Parkinson.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 3rd ODI

9th February 2020, 1:30 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report:

A competitive wicket awaits the two sides on Sunday with the bowlers expected to play a major role. The spinners should extract spin in the middle overs while the new ball bowlers can also expect some help from the overlying conditions. However, the weather forecast for this game isn't great with a shortened encounter being the best-case scenario.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock's recent form is brilliant with the southpaw scoring a hundred in the first ODI. Even in the Test series, de Kock was one of South Africa's best performers and should get some runs at the top of the order. Along with de Kock, Jonny Bairstow is a reliable pick with his explosive style of batting often serving England well. Tom Banton could be a viable alternative for Bairstow to help the balance of the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks showed glimpses of his ability in the washed-out game in Durban. Hendricks should back it up with a good knock in the final game if he is picked alongside Eoin Morgan. Jason Roy's prior experience playing in South Africa also holds him in good stead while Rassie van der Dussen is also a viable option given his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Andile Phehlukwayo is one of South Africa's best shorter format players with his clever variations often resulting in wickets in the middle overs. Handy with the bat as well, Phehlukwayo is a must-have in the fantasy side for this game. Another viable option would be Chris Woakes, who is a great exponent of swing bowling. Like Phehlukwayo, Woakes is also quite capable with the bat and should add value to the fantasy team. If an extra allrounder is to be picked, JJ Smuts should fit the bill.

Bowlers: Given the nature of the pitch, Tabraiz Shamsi should feature in the most fantasy teams with the former RCB spinner picking three wickets in the first ODI. Although he has the responsibility of filling Imran Tahir's shoes in the South African set-up, Shamsi looks up for it and should pick a wicket or two on Sunday.

While Beuran Hendricks also presents a compelling case, Chris Jordan's ability to nail the yorkers in the death makes him a decent pick as well. Tom Curran could also be picked instead of Jordan considering this recent exploits in the Big Bash League 2019-20.

Captain: Quinton de Kock is the front-runner for captaincy in spite of a rare failure in the washed-out encounter in Durban. His record at the Wanderers is decent with an average of 45.50 in six outings. While England captain Eoin Morgan is also due for a big knock, one cannot ignore Jason Roy, who scored a magnificent hundred in one of the practise matches prior to the ODI series. Both Morgan and Roy should also prove to viable picks for the multiplier options for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Reeza Hendricks, Joe Denly, JJ Smuts, Chris Woakes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Woakes, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks and Tom Curran.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock