SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 16th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

South Africa and England haven't budged in their efforts to come out on top in the T20I format. After two nail-biting finishes in the series, it comes down to the final T20 in Centurion as either side looks to end the tour on a high. Both sides look equally matched on paper with there being no room for error. While England will eye yet another series win in this format, the home side will look for retribution after their Test series debacle. With the series up for grabs, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock(C), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Heinrich Klaasen, Beuran Hendricks, Dale Steyn, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

A couple of changes could be made with Dale Steyn likely to come in for Beuran Hendricks. Petrus van Biljon is another candidate who could make his debut for South Africa as the home side weigh their options. Captain, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma should continue their fruitful partnership at the top of the order with van der Dussen and Miller holding the fort in the middle order. With Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius in their side, the Proteas have a nice balance in their side. The onus will be on Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi once again to lead the attack as South Africa eyes a home series win.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Bavuma, van der Dussen, Miller, Smuts/van Biljon, Pretorius, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin, Steyn, Rabada and Shamsi.

England:

England should also ring in the changes with the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in mind. The likes of Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood should get a go at the expense of Mark Wood and Adil Rashid. Dawid Malan could also come in for Jonny Bairstow with Buttler and Roy set to open the batting once again. With a slew of allrounders in their line-up, England has sufficient depth in the batting unit. With Jordan and Curran impressing in the previous game, England look well-equipped to complete another series win over the Proteas on Sunday.

Possible XI: Roy, Buttler(WK), Malan/Bairstow, Morgan(C), Stokes, Denly, Tom Curran, Ali, Parkinson, Mahmood and Jordan.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 3rd T20I

16th February 2020, 6:00 PM IST

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report:

Unlike the pitch in Durban, a relatively even contest between bat and ball is on the cards on Sunday. There should be sufficient help for both the pacers and spinners during the course of the match. Either side will look to chase upon winning the toss with 165-170 being a competitive total at the SuperSport Park. With no rain on the forecast, one can expect yet another entertaining game between South Africa and England.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been sensational in the whole tour against England. The southpaw has scored 96 runs in the T20 series so far at a strike rate of nearly 260. He is a great pick along with His Buttler, who is due for a big knock in this series. With the England wicket-keeper batting at the top of the order, expect him to get some runs in the powerplay overs.

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan has been very impressive in the previous games with two solid knocks in the middle order. With spin playing a part on this pitch, Morgan's superior ability against spin should hold him in good stead. While the likes of Bavuma and Dussen also warranty a place in the side, Jason Roy is also one to watch out for with the English opener scoring 110 runs in the T20 series so far. If an extra South African batsman is required, David Miller should fit the bill.

Allrounders: Ben Stokes came up with a career-best performance with the bat in the previous game. In addition to his quick-fire 47, Stokes also delivered with the ball with the wicket of David Miller. He is a must-have in the side along with Andile Phehlukwayo, who is ranked sixth in the ICC T20 Bowler Rankings. Moeen Ali's man of the match performance in the previous game also holds him in good stead if an extra allrounder is preferred.

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi and Chris Jordan have led their sides admirably with the ball. While Ngidi has six wickets in two games so far, Jordan's sensational death bowling skills were on show in Durban. With both of them in good wicket-taking form, they should find a place in the fantasy side. Along with them, the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Dale Steyn are decent picks as well. If picked in the side, Matthew Parkinson could also be a worth-while selection.

Captain: In spite of England possessing a settled opening duo in Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler is slated to bat at the top of the order owing to his explosiveness and consistency. Although Buttler hasn't got going on this tour, he will be eyeing a big knock on Sunday. While he occupies one multiplier spot, Rassie van der Dussen is another great option with his gritty 43 in the previous game strengthening his case. If one were to defer from the aforementioned duo, Ben Stokes and his all-round talents would be an ideal fit as well.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen