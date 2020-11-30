SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

South Africa takes on England in the third and final T20I of the KFC T20I series on Tuesday, at Newlands, in Cape Town.

This match is a dead rubber, with the visitors already having claimed the series 2-0. Dawid Malan played a careful 55-run knock to guide his team home in a low-scoring game on Sunday. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, with Anrich Nortje and George Linde doing a good job as well. Lungi Ngidi's expensive spell, however, helped turn the game England's way.

Batting first, South Africa struggled to find the fence regularly after the powerplay. A disciplined bowling effort from the England bowlers meant that they could post only 146 runs on the board, and that total was not good enough in the end.

Now, let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd T20I between South Africa and England.

3. George Linde

George Linde bowled really well in the 1st T20I.

All-rounder George Linde has had a great series and has been one of a few bright sparks for the Proteas in this series. The newcomer picked up two wickets in two matches at a great economy rate and has contributed some vital runs with the bat.

With the action returning to the Newlands for this match, Linde will certainly benefit given the turn available on the wicket. He is also likely to get some opportunity to bat because the South African batting has been below par in the series so far.

While he may not be a popular choice, the 28-year-old can be a pretty good option to pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Advertisement

2. Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is yet to make an impact for England in this series.

Jos Buttler hasn't quite taken off in this series, and is yet to make a sizeable contribution. He is, however, among the most destructive players in the series, and the wicketkeeper-batsman can be extremely destructive when on song. He did show signs of good form in the previous game, however, making a 15-ball 22 to get his team off to a good start.

South Africa have been rather inconsistent with the ball, and Buttler can take advantage of that in the third T20I. The Rajasthan Royals keeper can prove to be a good option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

1. Ben Stokes

Stokes played a crucial knock for England against South Africa.

Advertisement

Ben Stokes has made a couple of useful contributions this series but is yet to make the impact that one would normally associate with him. He bowled a couple of useful overs in the 2nd T20I, and he can get some wickets with the ball along with his batting.

The all-rounder has been batting ahead of Eoin Morgan for England, and he can get some runs on this high-scoring venue. His all-round abilities make him a reliable and safe option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.