SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Dec 1st, 2020

The third T20I between South Africa and England is all set to place at Newlands on Tuesday.

The Englishmen have been utterly sensational in this series so far, with the duo of Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow sealing their places in the top order with match-winning knocks. The bowlers have been on the money as well, with Adil Rashid starring as the lone spinner.

With undeniable depth in both departments, England will be eyeing a whitewash against the Proteas, who have managed to show glimpses of what they are capable of in this format. However, they will need more from their senior players Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, both of whom have managed to get starts in both their games so far.

The South Africans, despite playing at home, are the rank underdogs heading into this contest. However, they are capable of coming up with a complete performance against Eoin Morgan and co.

Either way, another cracking game of cricket awaits the cricketing fraternity as the Newlands plays host to the third and final T20I of the series.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Kyle Verreynne, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabriaz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood

Predicted Playing 11

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy/Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran/Reece Topley, Tom Curran/Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs England, 3rd T20I

Date: 1st December 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

As seen in the first T20I, a decent batting track beckons, with 170 being par at Newlands. The pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce a bit more when compared to the Boland Park, where the spinners had a significant say in the outcome of the match.

With the ball set to skid on nicely under the lights, the batsmen should make good use of the dimensions of the ground and lack of turn on offer for the spinners. Chasing would be the preferred option for both teams, with dew likely to have a say in the second half of the match.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, George Linde, Ben Stokes, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Tabriaz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis