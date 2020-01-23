SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (4th Test), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 24th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The fourth and final Test match between England and South Africa takes place at the Wanderers Stadium, starting this Friday. Although the hosts started the series brightly, the English fought back nicely in the subsequent two Tests to gain an unassailable lead in the series. Despite the visitors being marred with injuries and illnesses, players have put their hands up in the last two games. As for the South Africans, they will be desperate for a win at Johannesburg after a disappointing performance in the third Test. They will be hoping for a series-levelling win although England will be considered favourites for the final game of the series.

With another entertaining Test match in line for fantasy players, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams

South Africa

Faf du Plessis (C), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Keegan Petersen

England

Joe Root (C), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson, Craig Overton, Dom Bess, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa

At least one change is expected from the home side with Kagiso Rabada getting a suspension for an overly animated celebration in the previous Test. Dwaine Pretorius should come into the side with Paterson and Nortje leading the pace attack. Although Zubayr Hamza hadn't been in the best of forms, he is one individual South Africa should keep persisting with given his immense talent.

Much is expected from Faf du Plessis, who has underperformed in this series with the South African captain failing to complement Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock in the middle order. This game will be the last time Vernon Philander dons the South African cap as the home side looks to give the bowling all-rounder a perfect send-off.

Possible XI: Malan, Elgar, Hamza, du Plessis(C), Dussen, de Kock, Pretorius, Nortje, Maharaj, Philander and Paterson.

England

No changes are expected from England after a near-perfect performance in the previous Test. This would mean Mark Wood getting the nod over Archer, who has faced some trouble with injury and illness during the tour. The batting unit looks quite settled with Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope firing on all cylinders. With Sibley and Crawley also slowly finding their feet in international cricket, England look well-equipped to tackle the South African bowlers. Dom Bess will continue to feature as the lead spinner while the onus will be on Stuart Broad and Sam Curran to provide the early breakthroughs with the new ball.

Possible XI: Sibley, Crawley, Denly, Root(C), Stokes, Pope, Buttler(WK), Curran, Broad, Wood and Bess.

Advertisement

Match Details

South Africa vs England, 4th Test

24th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

The Wanderers pitch has traditionally been more kind to the pacers with extra bounce and swing on offer. However, there will be runs on offer for the batsmen, who will have to bide their time initially. The spinners should also come into play in the latter stages of the Test match as the pitch wears on. The weather forecast, however, isn't ideal which doesn't bode well for the home side.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock has been the stand out batsman for South Africa with 265 runs in the series. Although he has thrown his wicket away on a couple of occasions, De Kock is the ideal option for this game. His counterpart Jos Buttler isn't in the best of forms and has averaged under 25 with the bat since the Ashes which justifies De Kock's selection over him.

Batsmen: Joe Root is due for a big knock in this series although he has looked in decent touch. The English captain has scored 200 runs so far and will be looking to close out the series with a valuable contribution. Along with Root, the likes of Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen also warrant a spot. Dom Sibley's century did no harm to his reputation with an unbeaten hundred in the second Test. If credits are an issue, Zak Crawley and Zubayr Hamza are decent options as well despite both of them not scoring many runs off late.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes has been the standout player in this series with the all-rounder averaging 57.60 and 21 with bat and ball respectively. He is a must-have in the side along with Sam Curran, whose incisive swing bowling could trouble the Proteas batsmen. Vernon Philander, who plays his last Test match for South Africa, is a viable alternative to Curran with the veteran capable of scoring handy runs in the lower order as well.

Bowlers: Stuart Broad has led the attack well with 12 wickets so far in the series. Given his experience and recent form, one wouldn't want to leave him out of the fantasy side for this game. Dom Bess' performance in the previous Test should give him the nod over Mark Wood. Anrich Nortje is also a reliable pick with the pacer accounting for 11 wickets while Dane Paterson should complete the fantasy team.

Captain: Ben Stokes and Quinton de Kock are the leading run-scorers for their respective sides in the series with 288 and 265 runs respectively. They should add to their tallies with another good performance in this Test. If the English were to bat first, Joe Root would also be a good option with the first few days being good for strokeplay.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Dean Elgar, Dom Sibley, Zubayr Hamza, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Rassie van der Dussen, Zak Crawley, Zubayr Hamza, Ben Stokes, Vernon Philander, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess, Anrich Nortje and Dane Paterson.

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock