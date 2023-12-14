SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – December 14, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) are scheduled to face each other in the third game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, December 14. The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

South Africa have already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series after winning the second game by five wickets (DLS). India have a challenging task of drawing level in the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) – 9 credits

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Suryakumar Yadav has been a key part of the Indian T20I batting, and he showed it in the second game. The skipper scored 56 runs off 36 balls with five fours and three sixes.

He also became the joint-fastest Indian, along with Virat Kohli, to score 2000 runs in T20Is. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the SA vs IND match.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) – 7.5 credits

India v Australia - T20I Series: Game 5

Yashasvi Jaiswal faltered in the first game after Marco Jansen dismissed him for a duck. But the southpaw has a lot of talent, and most importantly, he has put in consistent performances in T20 in the last couple of years.

He was in brilliant form in the series against Australia and should be able to make a comeback in Johannesburg. Fantasy users should pick him for the SA vs IND match.

#1 Aiden Markram (SA) – 8.5 credits

Australia v South Africa - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Aiden Markram is more than handy with the ball, apart from being an excellent batter. In the first game, he picked up the crucial wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Thereafter, he racked up 30 runs off 17 balls with four fours and one six.

He also put on a match-winning partnership of 54 runs with opener Reeza Hendricks. Markram should be a must in Dream11 teams for the SA vs IND match.

