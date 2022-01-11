SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd Test - January 11th, 2022

South Africa and India will lock horns in the third Test of the three-match series from January 11, Tuesday at Newlands, Cape Town

South Africa enter this encounter after winning the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Dean Elgar was particularly exceptional with the willow and he stood firm at the crease to take his side to victory in a rain-curtailed game.

The Proteas had to deal with Quinton de Kock’s sudden retirement from Test cricket before the second Test. However, they quickly bounced back from the shocking news to make a stunning comeback. It will be an interesting contest in the series decider in Cape Town.

Team India, on the other hand, will miss the services of Mohammed Siraj, who picked up an injury. He was brilliant in the first Test and the visitors clearly missed him in the second innings of the second Test.

However, they will be bolstered by the comeback of their skipper Virat Kohli. But, question marks remain over who the skipper will replace to get back into the XI. Hanuma Vihari, who played a decent knock in the second innings, is expected to move out for Kohli.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this contest.

#3 KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul has been excellent with the bat on this tour.

KL Rahul led the team in the previous Test and has scored 204 runs so far in this series across four innings. His average of 51 looks on the brighter side but he needs to be a bit more consistent with the time he spends at the crease.

Of all the opening batters so far in the Test series, only Rahul and Dean Elgar have looked compact and settled with the conditions. The Karnataka batsman, who made a strong comeback across all formats last year, will be eyeing a big score at this venue.

#2 Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli is expected to return to the fold in the third Test.

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, will hope to end the long-drawn wait for his 71st international century when his side take on the Proteas in the final Test of the series. Kohli has a brilliant record in South Africa and he would love to recreate the same.

The top-order batsman, who scored 53 runs in two innings of the first Test, needs to step up to bolster his side's batting line-up. With the visitors' middle-order batters failing badly in recent times, the onus will be on Kohli to take India to a decent total in both innings.

#1 Dean Elgar (SA)

Dean Elgar led his side to victory in the second Test.

South African skipper Dean Elgar is easily the best batter in the series. He has been consistent with his willow-wielding and has worked on his weaknesses to give top-class results at the crease.

Elgar has accumulated 202 runs in four innings and is looking very strong with respect to both his defense and stroke play. We can expect another strong knock from the Proteas skipper if he is allowed to settle down early on in the innings.

