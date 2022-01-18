SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) is set to take place at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday.

South Africa, on the back of a morale-boosting Test series win, look set to translate the same form into the 50-over format as they host India in a three-match ODI series. Led by Temba Bavuma, the Proteas boast a good blend of youth and experience, with the duo of Quinton de Kock and David Miller set to star for the hosts. However, India will head into the series as the clear favorites, given the riches they can fall back on in this format. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and interim captain KL Rahul keen to avenge India's Test series loss, a cracking game beckons at Boland Park.

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav/Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

SA vs IND, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park is expected to be a decent one to bat on with help on offer for the spinners. The new ball might not do much for the pacers, enticing the batters to go after them in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pacers will revert to off-pace deliveries too. The spinners should get some turn off the surface with wickets in hand being key towards the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Today’s SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is one of the premier openers in the ODI format with his numbers speaking for themselves. The southpaw has an impeccable record against India, averaging 60.3 in 13 innings. With de Kock having a point to prove in the ODIs, he is a must-have in your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli showed signs of form in the third Test, but he couldn't notch up that elusive hundred. The former Indian captain will be keen to get some runs in the top order. Given the form he was in his last ODI series in South Africa back in 2018 (558 runs in six matches), Kohli is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo has been a vital part of South Africa's ODI plans over the last year or so, coming up trumps with both the bat and ball. Phehlukwayo's variations with the ball should serve him well on what should be a slow track, making him a handy addition to your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is the lead spinner for the Indians in this ODI series given his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. In addition, Chahal has some good memories to fall back on in South Africa, which should make him a fine pick in your fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 5355 runs in 124 ODI matches, Bat Average: 45.38

Virat Kohli - 12169 runs in 254 ODI matches, Bat Average: 59.07

Yuzvendra Chahal - 97 wickets in 57 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 26.94

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Tabraiz Shamsi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar