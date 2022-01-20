SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) is set to take place at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday.

South Africa put in a good performance with both the bat and ball to win the first match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. They will be keen to wrap up the series with a similar performance and will bank on the likes of Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi to shine. However, they face a wounded Indian side who will be eager to return to winning ways. With a good blend of youth and experience in their squad, India will start as slight favorites in what promises to be another action-packed game in Paarl.

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin/Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

A good batting track with some help on offer for the bowlers is expected at Boland Park. The pacers might not get much swing early on, enticing the batters to go hard in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace and back-of-the-length deliveries are bound to be a common sight, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock couldn't convert his start in the previous ODI, but he did look in fairly decent touch with the bat. Apart from his obvious talent, de Kock has the experience and numbers in his favor as well, making him a fine addition to your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli looked in fine touch in the previous ODI, scoring a fifty in his first game since giving up the ODI captaincy. The former Indian skipper is one of the best batters in the world and given his record in South Africa, Kohli can be backed upon to score some runs in this game.

All-rounder

Marco Jansen: Although Marco Jansen had a fairly low-key ODI debut, he showed glimpses of his potential with the new ball. The left-armer is known to extract extra bounce and get the ball to move around sharply, which should hold him in good stead. Jansen, who is also no mug with the bat, is a good option to have in your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah was India's best bowler in the previous game, using his skills and experience to good effect. His raw pace combined with his knack for nailing yorkers in death overs should yield him and India a wicket or two, something that cannot be ignored while picking your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der Dussen - 1178 runs in 25 ODI innings, Average: 73.62

Virat Kohli - 928 runs in 16 ODI innings in South Africa, Average: 84.40

Yuzvendra Chahal - 97 wickets in 58 ODI matches, Bowl Average: 27.48

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Venkatesh Iyer, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Shikhar Dhawan, Marco Jansen, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

Edited by Samya Majumdar