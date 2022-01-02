SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) is set to take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday.

After a thrilling victory to start the series, India eye history with a series win within touching distance. Although their batting unit hasn't fired in recent months in the longest format, India's bowling attack has bailed them out more often than not. They will head into this game as the clear favorites against a South African side who don't boast the same star power as they did over the last decade or two. But Dean Elgar and co. still pack a punch and will fancy a series-leveling win at the Wanderers.

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj/Marco Jansen

IND XI

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj

Match Details

SA vs IND, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 3rd January 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Pitch Report

Another bowler-friendly track is expected at the Wanderers with ample swing and bounce on offer for the pacers. The batters will be wary of the conditions and look to get their eye in before shifting gears. The spinners might not have much of a say in the game, but the extra bounce should play into their hands. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss, given the bowling-friendly conditions available upfront.

Today’s SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is one of the premier wicket-keeper batters in the world, mixing caution with aggression in equal measure in this format. He has a good track record in overseas conditions, which should him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited series.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has been in fine form throughout the year and across all formats, scoring runs for fun. Markram's game is well-suited for the Wanderers pitch and given his handy off-spin, he should be a good addition to your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ravichandran Ashwin is set to step in for Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spin-bowling all-rounder for this series. While Ashwin's batting ability is quite handy, a lot will depend on his bowling prowess. Given the form that he has been in the last year or so, Ashwin is bound to be a popular selection in SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada had a decent outing in the previous game, picking up seven wickets across two innings. The express pacer has a knack for coming up with the goods in home conditions. And with the pitch conditions also bound to play into his hands, Rabada should pick up a fair few wickets in this game as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Aiden Markram - 1838 runs in 27 Tests, Bat Average: 38.29

Virat Kohli - 7854 runs in 98 Test matches, Bat Average: 50.35

Jasprit Bumrah - 106 wickets in 25 Test matches, SR: 50.56

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kyle Verreynne, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami.

Edited by Samya Majumdar