SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) is set to take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

The Indians have been outplayed by Temba Bavuma and co., who have already wrapped up a series win with a game to spare. However, South Africa would be keen to inflict a whitewash upon the highly-rated Indians, with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi brimming with confidence. However, India cannot be taken lightly by any means. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah eager to avenge their series loss with a good performance, a cracking game beckons at Newlands on Sunday.

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell and Tabraiz Shamsi

IND XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah/Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

SA vs IND, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 23rd January 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected in Cape Town with the pacers likely to get ample help off the surface. The ball should come onto the bat nicely, with there being a decent bounce and carry as well. Although there isn't much on offer for the spinners, variations in pace and length could be key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being par at the venue.

Today’s SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock was at his pristine best in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire fifty to hand South Africa a series win. The southpaw has a brilliant record against the Indians and can be banked upon to score more runs in this fixture, making him a must-have in your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has had a disappointing series despite scoring a fifty in the first game. But the former Indian captain still has the ability and hunger to score big runs, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andile Phehlukwayo: Andile Phehlukwayo has played the fifth bowler's role to perfection, using his variations and experience to good effect. Phehlukwayo is a decent bet with the bat too, making him a fine addition to your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is set to return to the Indian playing XI at the expense of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chahar's ability to swing the ball both ways should prove to be a handful in the powerplay phase. The pacer also packs a punch with the bat, which adds to his case for a selection in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Deepak Chahar (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Rassie van der Dussen - 166 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 123.88

Virat Kohli - 928 runs in 17 ODI innings in South Africa

Yuzvendra Chahal - 98 wickets in 59 ODI matches

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Temba Bavuma, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala and Tabraiz Shamsi

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock.

Edited by Samya Majumdar