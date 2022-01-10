SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between South Africa (SA) and India (IND) is set to take place at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, South Africa and India are set to battle it out at Newlands for an outright series win. While India stormed to a big win in the first Test, South Africa chased down a tricky total in the second Test to keep the series alive. While South Africa don't boast the same starpower they once did, they should still fancy their chances of a win against India, who will welcome captain Virat Kohli back into the side. With both teams eager to get one over the other, a cracking Test match beckons in Cape Town.

SA vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

SA XI

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen

IND XI

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma

Match Details

SA vs IND, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 11th January 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The bowlers are likely to rule the roost with extra bounce and movement expected at Newlands. The batters will have to be wary of short-pitch deliveries, which could be one of the go-to ploys for both bowling attacks. Although there isn't much spin on offer, the spinners could come into play in the second half of the Test. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with conditions best for batting early in the Test match.

Today’s SA vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant is yet to fire in the series, with his dismissal in the previous Test attracting a lot of criticism. However, his record in overseas conditions speaks for itself, with Pant's ability to take down bowlers and score runs down the order making him a fine addition to your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is set to return to the Indian line-up after missing the previous game due to injury. Although he hasn't been in the best of form in the Test format, Virat has ample experience and has the skill to overturn his form, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen had a brilliant start to his Test career, picking 12 wickets in two Tests. The youngster has held his own with the bat too, adding value down the order. Given the form that he is in, Marco Jansen is a must-have in your SA vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has been in brilliant form this series, leading the bowlers with 13 wickets so far. The express pacer has looked in fine form with his pace and accuracy serving him well. With conditions also bound to help pacers, Rabada should continue his wicket-taking form and deliver with the ball.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Kagiso Rabada (SA)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for SA vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 202 runs in 2 matches in this series, Bat Average: 67.33

Virat Kohli - 7854 runs in 98 Test matches, Bat Average: 50.35

Jasprit Bumrah - 6 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Bowl Average: 30.83

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd Test)

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Jasprit Bumrah. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marco Jansen, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

Edited by Samya Majumdar