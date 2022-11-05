SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 40

The 40th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see the Netherlands (NED) take on South Africa (SA) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA vs NED Dream11 predictions.

South Africa have been one of the teams to beat in this tournament, winning two out of three matches so far. Their bowling attack has come up with the goods more often than not, while the likes of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock have also impressed with the bat. A win would assure South Africa a place in the semi-finals without having to rely on other results. They face an upbeat Netherlands side that comes into this game on the back of a win against Zimbabwe. Although they will start as the underdogs, the Netherlands will fancy their chances of a win against a strong South African side. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Adelaide.

SA vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 40th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between the Netherlands and South Africa will be played on November 6th at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 40

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

SA vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 40

A good batting track beckons at the Adelaide Oval with the average first innings total being 164. The powerplay phase has seen ten wickets fall across four matches, indicating some help on offer for the pacers. The spinners should also get some help as seen in the previous game with spin accounting for 33% of the wickets. Batting first would be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 145

SA vs NED Form Guide

Netherlands: L-L-L-W

South Africa: NR-W-W-L

SA vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands injury/team news

No injury concerns for Netherlands.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Tom Cooper/Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover and Fred Klaassen

South Africa injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa.

South Africa probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

SA vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (4 matches, 111 runs, SR: 173.44)

Quinton de Kock has been in decent form in this tournament, scoring 111 runs, including two fifties. He is striking at 173.44 at the top of the order, providing decent starts in the powerplay phase. With de Kock due a big score after two sub-par performances, he is a top pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Max O'Dowd (7 matches, 213 runs, Average: 35.50)

Max O'Dowd has been Netherlands' best batter this season, scoring 213 runs in seven matches. He is averaging 35.50 but has failed to come up with the goods in the Super 12 phase consistently. However, he is a good player of pace and should be a handy pick in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bas de Leede (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 13.09)

While O'Dowd has been brilliant with the bat, Bas de Leede has been the go-to bowler for the Netherlands. He has picked 11 wickets in seven matches with most of them coming in the death overs. With de Leede also averaging 30.45 with the bat, he is a must-have in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (4 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 8.40)

Anrich Nortje has been sensational with the ball in this tournament, picking 10 wickets in four matches. He is averaging 8.40 with the ball, using his raw pace and ability to hit the deck hard effectively. Given his form and bowling prowess, Nortje is a top pick for your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is a skilful allrounder who averages 30.45 and 16.96 with bat and ball respectively. He is Netherlands' top wicket-taker in this tournament although he is due a big knock with the bat. de Leede is capable of playing pace well too, making him a good captaincy choice in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has not hit his strides in this tournament, even conceding more than 10 runs an over in the previous game against Pakistan. However, he has a brilliant record in this format, picking 56 wickets at a strike-rate of 20.38. With Rabada due to a big performance, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Quinton de Kock 111 runs in 4 matches Max O'Dowd 213 runs in 7 matches Paul van Meekeren 10 wickets in 7 matches Anrich Nortje 10 wickets in 4 matches Kagiso Rabada 55 wickets in 51 matches

SA vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Temba Bavuma showed signs of form against a strong Pakistan bowling attack, scoring a 19-ball 36. The South African captain showed intent, taking on Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah effectively. With Bavuma looking good for a big score, he could be a gamechanging selection in your SA vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batter: Rilee Rossouw, Temba Bavuma, Max O'Dowd

Allrounder: Wayne Parnell, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede

Bowler: Paul van Meekeren, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Scott Edwards

Batter: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Max O'Dowd

Allrounder: Wayne Parnell, Bas de Leede

Bowler: Paul van Meekeren, Kagiso Rabada, Fred Klaassen, Anrich Nortje

