SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Champions Trophy 2025, Semi Final 2

The second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will see South Africa (SA) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is one of the biggest cricket rivalries, which every cricket fan must be looking forward to. South Africa have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against England by seven wickets. New Zealand, too, have won two of their three league stage matches.

The two teams have played a total of 73 head-to-head matches. New Zealand have won 26 matches, while South Africa managed to win 42 matches. Five matches ended without any result.

SA vs NZ Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to start at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs NZ, 2nd Semi Final Match

Date and Time: 5 March 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a batting paradise. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and give the opponent a very big target. Dew might come in the second innings, but pressure of chasing might help the bowling side.

The last ODI match played here was between Afghanistan and England, where a total of 642 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SA vs NZ Form Guide

SA - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NZ - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SA vs NZ Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Young, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and William O’Rourke.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He smashed 64 runs in just 56 balls in the last match. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Williamson is in top-notch form and can once again trouble South African bowlers. He smashed 81 runs in the last match against India. Rassie van der Dussen is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Marco Jansen

Michael Bracewell and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Jansen will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kagiso Rabada and Matt Henry. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Henry is in good form and has picked up eight wickets in the last three matches. William O'Rourke is another good bowler for today's match.

SA vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is the most crucial pick from New Zealand as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is expected to bowl a few overs. He has smashed 118 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is one of the most crucial picks from the South Africa squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 200 runs in just two head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs NZ, 2nd Semi Final Match

Rachin Ravindra

Rassie van der Dussen

Kane Williamson

Heinrich Klaasen

Marco Jansen

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Latham, H Klaasen, R Rickelton

Batters: K Williamson, R Ravindra, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: M Jansen, M Bracewell, M Santner

Bowlers: M Henry, K Rabada

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: H Klaasen, R Rickelton

Batters: K Williamson, R Ravindra, R van der Dussen, W Young

All-rounders: M Jansen, W Mulder, G Phillips

Bowlers: M Henry, K Rabada

