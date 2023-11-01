SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 32

The 32nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see a top tier battle between South Africa and New Zealand (SA vs NZ) on Wednesday, November 1. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa are currently second in the points table with five wins from six matches, and enter this game after a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan. New Zealand, on the other hand, are third with four wins from six matches. They lost a heart-stopper by five runs against Australia last time out.

This is a kind of match where predicting a winner is difficult due to the quality of players on both sides. Given the conditions and their form in this tournament, South Africa are marginal favorites.

SA vs NZ Match Details

The 32nd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 1 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Match 32, ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Date and Time: November 1, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch will be used for the second time in three days and looked batting-friendly with a lot of opportunities for pacers in the previous match. The last match played here was between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, where a total of 483 runs were scored for the loss of 13 combined wickets.

SA vs NZ Form Guide

South Africa - Won five of their last six matches

New Zealand - Won four of their last six matches

SA vs NZ Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates for South Africa ahead of this game.

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj.

NZ Playing XI

No new injury updates for New Zealand, who will continue to be without Kane Williamson.

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

SA vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as he has already smashed three centuries in six matches in this World Cup. He will be expected to play well on Tuesday as well.

D Conway is another good option for you to consider adding to your SA vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

R van der Dussen

D Mitchell and R van ver Dussen are the two best batter picks for your fantasy team for this match. A Markram smashed 91 runs in his last match and will also bowl a few overs, so he could be worth a selection as well.

All-rounders

R Ravindra

M Jansen and R Ravindra are the best all-rounder picks for your SA vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team. While Ravindra is a top-order bat, Jansen will come in later on. Both have a good chance of completing their quota of overs as well.

M Santner is another good option for you to consider having on your fantasy outfit.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for this game are G Coetzee and T Boult. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl in the death overs, improving their chances of picking up wickets. L Ngidi is another good pick for your fantasy team for Tuesday's match.

SA vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Q de Kock

Q de Kock is currently in prime form and is an excellent choice to captain your SA vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team. He has recorded three centuries in six matches and has earned 657 Dream11 points so far in this World Cup.

R Ravindra

Since the pitch is expected to be batting friendly and support bowlers too, you can make R Ravindra the captain of your team. He has earned 610 Dream11 points in the last six matches largely with the bat, while also chipping in with overs and wickets when required.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs NZ, Match 32

Q de Kock

M Jansen

R Ravindra

D Conway

T Boult

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick a good number of all-rounders in your SA vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head-to-head League

Wicket-keepers: Q de Kock, H Klassen, D Conway

Batters: D Mitchell, A Markram

All-rounders: R Ravindra, M Jansen, G Phillips, M Santner

Bowlers: T Boult, G Coetzee

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

South Africa vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keepers: Q De Kock, H Klassen, D Conway, T Latham

Batters: R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: R Ravindra, M Jansen

Bowlers: T Boult, G Coetzee, L Ngidi, M Henry