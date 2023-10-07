SA vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 7th Oct, 2023

South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the fourth match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 7, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the second game of the day, with Bangladesh and Afghanistan meeting in the first one.

An injury-hit Sri Lanka still appear to be reeling from the Asia Cup final defeat to India but needs to recover quickly against dangerous opposition. Without Wanindu Hasaranga or Maheesh Theekshana, it'll be interesting to see if Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, and Dushan Hemantha can deliver on a sluggish Delhi surface.

Multi-nation tournaments have never favored South Africa, but there's no doubt they have assembled a strong team for this World Cup, but they will be tested playing in sub-continental conditions.

This should be a tightly-contested opening fixture for both teams. On that note, let's look at three differentials to choose from.

#3 Gerald Coetzee (SA)

Seamer Gerald Coetzee is one of the brightest talents in South Africa cricket, and his inclusion in the World Cup squad pleased many ardent followers of the Proteas. He's set to make his World Cup debut in this first match against Sri Lanka and could make them forget the absence of Anrich Nortje.

Despite being a tad expensive, Coetzee is a natural wicket-taker and could feed off the pressure the other South African bowlers can create. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi highly owned, Coetzee is a differential pick from this SA pace attack who could haul big against Sri Lanka.

#2 Lahiru Kumara (SL)

What will Lahiru Kumara's return from injury be like?

Lahiru Kumara's return is a welcome boost for Sri Lanka heading into this World Cup, considering their other injury problems. He's set to re-enter the playing XI and partner Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka pace-bowling department and give the Lankans some much-needed spark in their new-ball attack, especially with Theekshana out for this match.

Kumara is one of the most improved seamers in recent times and he has had a terrific 2023 when it comes to ODI cricket, picking up 18 wickets in 11 matches at a bowling average of 23.

While most Dream11 managers will look at the Sri Lankan spinners as a route to their bowling attack, Kumara offers a differential selection that could pick up plenty of wickets with the new ball and at the death.

#1 Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks is an interesting player in this South African top order. He doesn't have the best of records in ODI cricket, and with Rassie van der Dussen waiting on the sidelines, it's surprising to see him be the first-choice No.3 for the Proteas.

However, he has done well in the three ODIs he has featured in in 2023, scoring 119 runs at an average of 39.7, and will want to convert his starts into big scores. There is lots of pressure on him to deliver, with the No.3 slot a hotly contested one. He'll be pushed to bring his A-game, and if he does, he could pick up plenty of points.

With the other South African batters having high ownership levels, Hendricks could be a high-value differential.