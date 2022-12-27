South Africa Women's Under 19 (SA-W U19) will lock horns with India Women's Under 19 (IND-W U19) in the first of the five-match T20 series at the Tshwane University of Technology Oval in Pretoria on Tuesday, December 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ahead of the upcoming U19 World Cup, the teams will look to give their players some game time. The two sides will also try and test the different compositions that they can go in with during the World Cup.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Match Details

The first match of the South Africa-W U19 vs India-W U19 T20 Series 2022 will commence on December 27 at the Tshwane University of Technology Oval in Pretoria. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19, Match 1

Date and Time: December 27, 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology Oval, Pretoria

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tshwane University of Technology Oval will assist the bowlers. Especially bowlers who can swing the ball will reap the benefits of the wicket early on in the innings.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Probable Playing XI

SA-W U19 Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

South Africa-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Jenna Evans, Jemma Botha, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Madison Landman, Refilwe Moncho, Ayanda Hlubi, and Nthabiseng Nini.

IND-W U19 Team / Injury News

No major injury updates

India-W U19 Probable Playing XI

Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Soumya Tiwari, G-Trisha, Shweta Sehrawat, Hurley Gala, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Sonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, and Mannat Kashyap.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh has already played for India at the senior level. She is known for her hitting capabilities and her experience at the international level will come in handy in the match.

Batter

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma has opened for India at the international level. She is known for her explosive starts. As she has already handled international-level bowlers, Shafali might turn out to be the top run scorer.

All-rounder

Miane Smit

Miane Smit's all-round capabilities might come in handy for South Africa. She might give you points in both of her trades.

Bowler

Titash Sadhu

Titas Sadhu is an out-and-out fast bowler. She will be opening the bowling for India and might give some important breakthroughs to the team.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shafali Verma

Shafali Verma's flamboyant batting in the top order might give some important points and hence she is going to be a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

Titas Sadhu

Titas Sadhu's pace might trouble the young South African batters. She is likely to pick up some crucial wickets and hence will give a lot of points in fantasy contests.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Match Top 5 Picks

Richa Ghosh

Shafali Verma

Miane Smit

Titas Sadhu

Oluhule Siyo

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Match Expert Tips

The pitch will offer assistance to the faster bowlers. So, it is advisable to pack your team with more seamers, especially from the team that bowls first.

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Soumya Tiwari, Oluhle Siyo, Elandri Hanse Van Rensburg

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Miane Smit

Bowlers: Sonam Yadav, Refilwe Mocho, Mannat Kashyap, Titas Sadhu

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

