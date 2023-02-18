SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) take on Australia Women (AU-W) at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction.

Australia have been the team to beat in the competition, winning all three of their games so far. While their batting unit has stepped up at times of need, it has been Australia's bowling unit that has delivered consistently. They are up against a strong South African side who come into the game on the back of a big win over New Zealand. They have a strong bowling attack and will also rely on Laura Wolvaardt to step up with the bat.

With both teams looking to seal a place in the semi-finals, another entertaining game is on the cards in Port Elizabeth.

SA-W vs AU-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women and Australia Women will lock horns in the 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs AU-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 15

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA-W vs AU-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 7

A competitive track is on the cards in Port Elizabeth, with the average first-innings score at the venue reading 110. Both ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 games here have been won by the chasing teams. The spinners should get ample help from the surface, with this being the second game of the day. Chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the ball likely to skid on nicely under lights as well.

Record at St George's Park, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 110

2nd-innings score: 112

SA-W vs AU-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch/Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia Women.

Australia Women probable playing 11

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Beth Mooney (3 matches, 58 runs, Average: 29.00)

Beth Mooney struck some form in the previous game, scoring a morale-boosting fifty against Bangladesh. While she is averaging 29 with the bat in the tournament, Mooney has a career T20I average of 39.32, holding her in good stead. With Mooney looking in good nick and Sinalo Jafta batting lower down the order, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Wolvaardt (2 matches, 31 runs, Average: 15.50)

Laura Wolvaardt has blown cold in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, scoring only 31 runs in two matches. Wolvaardt is perhaps South Africa's best batting option with 880 runs at a strike rate of 108.24. With Wolvaardt being a good player of both pace and spin, she can be backed in your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (2 matches, 50 runs, 2 wickets)

Chloe Tryon was the standout performer in South Africa's win against New Zealand, scoring 40 runs and picking up two wickets. Tryon is one of the most destructive batters in the world, capable of clearing the boundary at will. Given her added bowling exploits in recent months, Tryon is a fine pick for your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 7.57)

Megan Schutt is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament at the time of writing, claiming seven wickets in three matches. She is averaging 7.57 with the ball and comes into the game on the back of a four-wicket haul against Bangladesh. Given the conditions on offer, Schutt is another must-have in your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs AU-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has had a decent campaign so far, picking up three wickets and chipping in some runs in the top order. She is one of the leading all-rounders in the world, with 1140 runs and 70 wickets to her name in 78 innings. With Kapp likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner has impressed with the ball in this tournament, picking up six wickets in three matches. She is averaging 7.17 on the bowling front and is also capable of striking at a fair rate with the bat. With Gardner due for a big performance with the bat, she is a good captaincy choice for your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 31 runs in 2 matches Marizanne Kapp 3 wickets in 2 matches Shabnim Ismail 2 wickets in 2 matches Beth Mooney 58 runs in 3 matches Megan Schutt 7 wickets in 3 matches

SA-W vs AU-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been impressive of late for South Africa, even picking up three wickets against New Zealand. She is a talented left-arm spinner who is capable of taking wickets in both the powerplay and middle overs. If she is able to find her rhythm early on, Mlaba could be a game-changing selection for your SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney (c)

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Georgia Wareham, Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (vc), Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (c)

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Alana King, Nonkululeko Mlaba

