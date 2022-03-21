SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 21

South Africa Women (SA-W) will lock horns with Australia Women (AUS-W) in the 21st match of the ICC Women's World Cup at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

Australia Women have managed to pick up five wins from as many games and are currently sitting at the top of the points table. They defeated India Women by six wickets in their last match. South Africa Women, on the other hand, are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings, having won all four of their games. They won their last match against New Zealand Women by two wickets.

SA-W vs AUS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (C), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (WK), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

AUS-W XI

Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Match Details

SA-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's World Cup, Match 21

Date and Time: 22nd March 2021, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Basin Reserve is a sporting one. The batters will need to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Meanwhile, the bowlers will also have to keep their line and length in check to control the leakage of runs. A low-scoring encounter might be on the cards on Tuesday. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 202 runs.

Today’s SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy: Healy has scored 190 runs at a strike rate of 87.15 in five matches. She could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt has scored 260 runs at a strike rate of 76.92 in four matches.

Rachael Haynes: Haynes has scored 320 runs at a strike rate of 89.63 in five matches. She is a reliable top-order batter who could trouble the South African bowlers on Tuesday.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry: Perry has smashed 146 runs while also picking up five wickets in five matches. She is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament who cannot be overlooked for Tuesday's contest.

Marizanne Kapp: Kapp has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.27 in four matches, while also scoring 115 runs. She has been one of the most consistent players for South Africa in this World Cup.

Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka: Khaka has 10 wickets to her name in four matches. She will lead the South African bowling attack on Tuesday.

Jess Jonassen: Jonassen has been in decent form in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.91 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W) - 452 points

Rachael Haynes (AUS-W) - 403 point

Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) - 355 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SA-W) - 348 points

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W) - 339 points

Important Stats for SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 prediction team

Marizanne Kapp: 115 runs and 10 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 86.46 and ER - 4.27

Rachael Haynes: 320 runs in 5 matches; SR - 89.63

Ellyse Perry: 146 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 70.87 and ER - 4.57

Ayabonga Khaka: 10 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 4.24

Laura Wolvaardt: 260 runs in 4 matches; SR - 76.92

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Laura Wolvaardt, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Jess Jonassen, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Darcie Brown.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Meg Lanning.

SA-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Lizelle Lee, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Megan Schutt, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar