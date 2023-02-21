SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

South Africa come into the game on the back of two big wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. A win today would confirm their spot in the semi-finals, with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt being key.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have shown flashes of brilliance with both the bat and ball. However, they have come up short at crucial junctures. Although they will start as the underdogs, Bangladesh have a well-balanced unit capable of taking the attack to South Africa, making for an intriguing contest in Cape Town.

SA-W vs BD-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women will lock horns in the 20th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 20

Date and Time: 21st February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

SA-W vs BD-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 20

A good batting track awaits the two sides, with the average first-innings score reading 144 in the tournament. While spinners have accounted for the majority of the wickets, pacers have also enjoyed some success, picking up nearly 30 percent of the total wickets. While chasing has been the more favorable decision upon winning the toss, the pitch could be on the slower side with this being the second game of the day.

Record at Newlands, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

1st-innings score: 144

2nd-innings score: 125

SA-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Africa Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for South Africa Women.

South Africa Women probable playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch/Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka/Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Shamima Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c), Shorna Akter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun and Marufa Akter.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shamima Sultana (3 matches, 35 runs, SR: 125.00)

Shamima Sultana has 35 runs in three matches, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. Despite her low returns, Shamima is striking in excess of 100, holding her in good stead. With Sinalo Jafta batting lower down the order, Shamima becomes a top wicketkeeper pick for your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nigar Sultana (3 matches, 93 runs, Average: 31.00)

Nigar Sultana has been in brilliant form for Bangladesh, scoring 93 runs in three matches. She is averaging 31 in the tournament with a fifty to her name as well. Given his ability to score big runs, Nigar Sultana is a good addition to your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chloe Tryon (3 matches, 51 runs, 2 wickets)

Chloe Tryon has shown flashes of brilliance in the T20 World Cup, scoring 51 runs and picking up two wickets in three matches. Tryon has a strike rate in excess of 100 and has been used as a sixth bowling option as well. With Tryon likely to play a role with both the bat and ball, she is a fine pick for your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nonkululeko Mlaba (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 17.50)

Nonkululeko Mlaba has been brilliant with the ball, picking up four wickets in three matches. She is averaging 17.50 although her economy is a touch on the higher side. Given her recent exploits in this format and the conditions on offer, Mlaba is a must-have in your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been brilliant with the ball of late, picking up five wickets in three matches. Although she is capable of scoring big runs, Kapp is due for a big performance with the bat. Given her experience and all-round skill set, Kapp is a top choice as captain or vice-captain for your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best batters in the world with an average of 27.24 in this format. Although she has only scored 50 runs in three matches, she is well and truly capable of scoring big runs. With Wolvaardt having a decent record in home conditions, she is a viable captaincy pick for your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 50 runs in 3 matches Marizanne Kapp 5 wickets in 3 matches Nonkululeko Mlaba 4 wickets in 3 matches Nigar Sultana 93 runs in 3 matches Marufa Akter 4 wickets in 3 matches

SA-W vs BD-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Marufa Akter has been Bangladesh's top bowler in this tournament, picking up four wickets in three matches. Marufa has impressed with the new ball in particular and should enjoy bowling at Newlands. With Marufa in decent form, she could be a brilliant differential pick for your SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

Batter: Laura Wolvaardt (c)

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Rumana Ahmed, Nadine de Klerk, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Marufa Akter

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SA-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana (vc)

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Shobana Mostary, Tazmin Brits

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Salma Khatun, Nadine de Klerk, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba

