SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 6

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on England Women (EN-W) in the fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches on Monday, February 6, at Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. England Women won the last match played between these two teams by 26 runs.

South Africa Women will try their best to win the match, but England Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

SA-W vs EN-W Match Details

The fifth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches will be played on February 6 at Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Warm Up Matches, Match 5

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch

Pitch Report

The Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

SA-W vs EN-W Form Guide

SA-W - Will be playing their first match

EN-W - Will be playing their first match

SA-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XI

SA-W Playing XI

Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvadaart, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

EN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Danielle Gibson, Alice Capsey, Lauren Bell, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean

SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jones

A Jones, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Jafta is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Wyatt

H Knight and D Wyatt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Luus is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

N Sciver

M Kapp and N Sciver are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Brunt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ecclestone

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ismail and S Ecclestone. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Klaas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA-W vs EN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sciver

N Sciver is one of the best players in England Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 1959 runs and taken 78 wickets in the last 103 T2OI matches.

M Kapp

M Kapp is one of the best picks in South Africa Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 1120 runs and taken 67 wickets in the last 88 T2OI matches.

5 Must-Picks for SA-W vs EN-W, Match 5

H Knight

N Sciver

D Wyatt

S Ecclestone

M Kapp

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, L Wolvaardt, S Luus, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver, M Kapp, A Capsey, K Brunt

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Ismail

South Africa Women vs England Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Jones

Batters: H Knight, L Wolvaardt, S Luus, D Wyatt

All-rounders: N Sciver, M Kapp, K Brunt

Bowlers: S Ecclestone, S Ismail, M Klaas

