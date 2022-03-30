SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2022 has South Africa Women (SA-W) taking on England Women (EN-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

After a worrying start to their Women's World Cup campaign, England have bounced back in style to reach the semi-finals. However, they face a strong South African side who have only lost one game in the tournament. The likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp have paved the way for a few victories and South Africa will fancy another win over England. But with Heather Knight and Co. hitting their strides at the right moment, a cracking game beckons at the Hagley Oval.

SA-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

EN-W XI

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole/Freya Davies, Kate Cross and Charlotte Dean

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka

Match Details

SA-W vs EN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides at Hagley Oval with the weather likely to have no say in the outcome of the game. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with 250 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match goes on.

Today’s SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones has blown hot and cold in the tournament despite showing glimpses of her ability. While her batting prowess is key in the middle overs, Jones might be the best wicketkeeper in the competition with her quick hands and anticipation serving her well. With Chetty expected to bat down the order, Jones stands out as the obvious choice.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt comes into the game as the top-ranked batter in the ODI format and rightly so. The young South African has been sensational with the bat, coming up with the goods in almost every game. Given her recent form and ability, she is a must-have in your SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp, along with Laura Wolvaardt, have been brilliant in the crunch moments, coming up clutch in the death overs with both the bat and ball. Kapp should enjoy the conditions at the Hagley Oval and is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 14 scalps to her name. The star spinner has been relentless in her approach, attacking the stumps and using her variations to good effect. The last time she faced the South Africans, she returned with figures of 1/23, holding her high in regards ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver (EN-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Important stats for SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt - 433 runs in 7 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 61.86

Tammy Beaumont - 243 runs in 7 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 34.71

Sophie Ecclestone - 14 wickets in 7 Women's WC matches, Bowl Average: 15.79

SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Charlie Dean.

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver.

SA-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Sophie Dunkley, Nat Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Masabata Klaas, Shabnim Ismail and Kate Cross.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee.

