SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for South Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on India Women (IN-W) in the first match of the South Africa Women's T20I Tri-Series at Buffalo Park in Eastern Cape on Thursday, January 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for this game.

This will be the first match of the series and both teams will look to get off to a winning start. The other team involved in the series is the West Indies Women's team.

With the ICC T20 Women's World Cup approaching thick and fast, all three teams will be looking to test themselves under various pressure situations and will also be eyeing to strengthen their bench.

SA-W vs IN-W, Match Details

The first match of the South Africa Women's T20I Tri-series between South Africa Women and India Women will be played on January 19, 2023, at Buffalo Park in Eastern Cape. The game is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: South Africa-W vs India-W, South Africa Women's T20I Tri-series, Match 1

Date & Time: January 19, 2023, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, Eastern Cape

SA-Wvs IN-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park will be good for batting. The batters will get enough scoring opportunities to take advantage of. Bowlers with proper guile and variations in their repertoire can be effective, but we can expect a high-scoring match.

SA-W vs IN-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

South Africa-W: W, L, L, L, L

India-W: L, L, L, W, L

SA-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XI Today

South Africa Women Team/Injury News

No major updates.

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI

Anneka Bosh, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Kelrk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

India Women Team/Injury News

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are playing for India-W U19 and will not be available for selection.

India Women Probable Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Rahesjwari Gayakwad.

SA-W vs IN-W Match, Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia can adapt her game according to the situation. She has the ability to hold one end and also play a counter attacking brand of cricket.Yastika Bhatia is definitely the best pick for the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana

Smirti Mandhana is the best choice in the batters category. Her consistency and the attacking brand of batting that she displays makes her an indispensable pick for fantasy contests.

All-rounder

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is someone who can contribute to her team with both the bat and the ball. She is a vital wicket-taker and can score some crucial runs in the middle order. Kapp is a must-pick for the match.

Bowler

Renuka Singh Thakur

Renuka Singh Thakur is an asset with the new ball. With her ability to swing the new cherry, she often ends up getting wickets in the initial overs of a match.

SA-W vs IN-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Smriti Mandhana

Smirti Mandhana has been in good form in recent matches. She will be opening the innings for India and this allows her to play a good number of deliveries to score some important runs.

Sune Luus

Sune Luus is one of the most consistent batters in the South African batting line-up. She can change the complexion of any match with her determined batting. This makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Top Five Must Picks for SIX vs STR Match

Smriti Madhana

Sune Luus

Marizanne Kapp

Renuka Singh Thakur

Harmanpreet Kaur

SA-W vs IN-W Match Exper Tips

The pitch at Buffalo Park will be good for batting. So keeping more batters, especially those who have the power-hitting ability in them, is a good choice for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more fantasy tips, click here.

SA-W vs IN-W Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: M Klaas, S Ismail, Renuka Singh Thakur, N Mlaba

SA-W vs IN-W Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: M Klaas, S Ismail, Renuka Singh Thakur, N Mlaba

