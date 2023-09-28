SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2023, 2nd ODI

South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on New Zealand (NZ-W) in the second ODI of the New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2023 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

South Africa Women won the first match by chasing down a competitive total of 235. Batting first, New Zealand scored 235 runs in 50 overs courtesy of two half-centuries by B Halliday and Hannah Rowe.

In the chase, Laura Woolvardt, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon scored half-centuries to ensure that South Africa reached the target in 47.1 overs losing six wickets.

The Proteas will be looking to win this match and seal the deal before the last match of the series. On the other hand, New Zealand will be looking to win this match and make a comeback to take the series to the decider.

SA-W vs NZ-W Match Details

The second ODI of the New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2023 will be played on September 28 at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg. The match will commence at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2023

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, Thursday; 1.00 pm IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

SA-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XIs

SA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI

Laura Woolvardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Lesleigh Tryon, Sinaldo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

NZ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, and Eden Carson.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Isabella Gaze (Average Points - 36)

Isabella Gaze is a decent batter lower down the order and a good keeper. Gaze seems like the better wicketkeeper option for this match.

Batter - Brooke Halliday (Average Points - 91)

Brooke Halliday played a brilliant knock in the first match. She comes to bat in the middle-order and can score runs under pressure. Therefore, Halliday will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder - Nadine de Klerk (Average Points - 122)

Nadine de Klerk looked in great form with both the bat and the ball in the previous match. She has the ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball and pick up points in both innings of the match. Klerk will be a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Hannah Rowe (Average Points - 143)

Though she is in the bowler's category, Hannah Rowe showed in the first match of the series that she can contribute with both the bat and the ball. Hannah Rowe will be a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

SA-W vs NZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Nadine de Klerk

Nadine de Klerk will be a great choice as captain or vice-captain. She is someone who can chip in with both the bat and the ball and change the course of the match.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp has been in good form with the ball in recent times. She bowled a decent spell in the last game. Kapp can also be very handy with the bat and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for SA-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI

Isabella Gaze

Brooke Halliday

Marizanne Kapp

Nadine de Klerk

Hannah Rowe

SA-W vs NZ-W Match Expert Tips

Much like the first game, it is expected that this second game will be a highly competitive clash. Both teams have quite a few all-rounders. Thus, a selection of 1-3-4-3 from the different categories of players seems like a good option.

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze

Batters: Suzie Bates, Laura Woolvardt, Brooke Halliday

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Masabata Klaas, Jess Kerr

SA-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Isabella Gaze

Batters: Laura Woolvardt, Brooke Halliday

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Hannah Rowe, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, N Mlaba