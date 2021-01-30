SA-W vs PAK-W, 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women’s T20 Match – Jan 31, 2021

It’s been a torrid Women's T20 tour for Pakistan. South Africa have been dominant throughout the series. After winning the ODI series 3-0, South Africa also won the first T20I comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Women's T20 series.

South Africa have been excellent with both bat and ball in the Women's T20 series. While their batting has blown hot and cold, their bowlers have been superb. They were excellent in the first Women's T20 as well, restricting Pakistan to just 124 before overhauling the target with eight wickets and an over to spare.

Sune Luus and her women will be favourites to seal the Women's T20 series in the second game.

On the other hand, Pakistan haven’t hit their stride during this tour. Their batting has been a big disappointment. Their bowlers have done well, restricting South Africa to decent scores in the ODI series, but their batters have not risen to the fore.

In the first Women's T20, they could muster only 124 on a good batting surface. Their batting needs to fire for Pakistan to make a comeback in the series.

Women's T20: Squads to choose from

South Africa:

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Pakistan:

Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (c), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa:

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan:

Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz (c), Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem.

Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women.

Date: January 31st 2021, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Kingsmead in Durban has been a decent one to bat on. However, there has been some movement for the pacers and turn for the spinners as well. This game should be no different in that regard, and another sporting track could be in the offing.

SA-W vs PAK-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 team for South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayesha Zafar, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Omaima Sohail, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig.

Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Lizelle Lee.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Ayesha Naseem, Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Diana Baig.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.