SA-W vs PK-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 3rd ODI Match – January 26th, 2021

The South Africa Women's team will take on the Pakistan Women's team in the 3rd ODI match of the current tour on Tuesday.

The South African team have already won the series after winning the first two ODIs. They will have their sights set on a clean sweep in this final encounter. In the second ODI, South Africa excelled in every department and the whole team contributed to the win. Ayabonga Khaka picked up a four-wicket haul in a match-winning performance.

The Pakistan Women's team will want to avoid the humiliation of a whitewash at all costs. They will have to focus on the positives from the first two matches. Although they batted well, the team couldn't get past the finish line in their previous game.

SA-W vs PK-W: Squads to choose from

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizella Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch,

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem.

SA-W vs PK-W: Predicted playing XIs

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizella Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal.

SA-W vs PK-W: Match details

Match: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd ODI

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date and Time: 26th January, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

SA-W vs PK-W: Pitch report

The pitch for the third ODI is expected to behave in a similar manner to the first two games. The track is expected to get slower in the second half of the match so both teams will want to win the toss and bat first.

SA-W vs PAK-W Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

SA-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Tips

SA-W vs PK-W Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Lizella Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Omaima Sohail, Laura Goodall, Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Diana Baig

Captain: Marizanne Kapp, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

SA-W vs PK-W Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Chetty, Lizella Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Omaima Sohail, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Ayabonga Khaka, Diana Baig

Captain: Diana Baig, Vice-Captain: Ayabonga Khaka