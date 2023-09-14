SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan 2023, 3rd ODI

The third ODI of the South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan 2023 will see South Africa Women (SA-W) square off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, September 14.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa lost the T20 series but made a heroic comeback in the ODI series to win it. Pakistan will look to give their all to win the game, but South Africa are expected to prevail.

SA-W vs PK-W Match Details

The third ODI of the South Africa Women Tour of Pakistan 2023 will be played on September 14 at the National Stadium in Karachi at 4:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA-W vs PK-W, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: September 14, 2023; 4:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners will be crucial. Both teams could prefer to bat first. It's advisable to focus on all-rounders, as they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

SA-W vs PK-W Form Guide

SA-W - W W

PK-W - L L

SA-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

SA-W

No injury update

L Goodall, L Wolvaardt (c), T Brits, S Luus, M Kapp, D Tucker, S Jafta (wk), N de Klerk, M Klaas, A Khaka, N Mlaba

PK-W

No injury update

Sidra Ameen, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Fatima, Umme Hani

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali

Ali is the best wicketkeeper pick, as she bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She's expected to play well here. S Jafta is another good pick.

Batters

S Luus

Luus and A Riaz are the two best batter picks. T Brits played well in the last game, so she's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Kapp

N De Klerk and Kapp are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Sana is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Khaka

The top bowler picks are M Klass and Khaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Sandhu is another good pick.

SA-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N De Klerk

De Klerk bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her a safe pick for captaincy. She's expected to play a key role here. She has smashed 53 runs and taken seven wickets in the last two games.

M Kapp

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Kapp the captain or vice-captain, as she bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. You could make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 129 runs in the last two games.

Five must-picks for SA-W vs PK-W, 3rd ODI

F Sana

N De Klerk

M Kapp

S Luus

A Riaz

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points.

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: A Riaz, S Luus, T Brits

All-rounders: M Kapp, N De Klerk, N Dar, F Sana

Bowlers: M Klass, A Khaka, N Sandhu

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: A Riaz, S Luus, T Brits

All-rounders: M Kapp, N De Klerk, N Dar, F Sana

Bowlers: M Klass, N Mlaba, S Iqbal