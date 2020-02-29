SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 1st, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

South Africa look to seal a place in the final four on Sunday as they face Pakistan in Match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The South Africans have won both their games so far with Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee in fine form.

Currently, at the top of the Group B Points Table, South Africa can seal a knockout spot with a win in Sydney. However, Pakistan cannot be taken lightly with Pakistan also impressing in the tournament. They look to keep their semi-final aspirations alive in the absence of Bismah Maroof. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA-W vs PK-W.

SA-W vs PK-W Teams:

South Africa Women:

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

Pakistan Women:

Bismah Maroof (C), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa Women:

Marizanne Kapp should return to the playing 11 after missing the previous game due to illness. Nadine de Klerk should make way for her as the rest of the side picks itself. Openers, Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk are in fine form for the South Africans with the experience of Mignon du Preez and Laura Wolvaardt serving them well in the middle order.

With Chloe Tryon's big-hitting ability also in their ranks, South Africa have decent depth in their batting unit. Their bowling attack is one of the best in the competition with Shabnim Ismail getting a couple of wickets in the previous game. With Kapp and Khaka also in good form, South Africa should fancy their chances of a third straight win.

Possible XI: Lee, van Niekerk(C), Kapp/de Klerk, Luus, du Preez, Wolvaardt, Tryon Chetty(WK), Ismail, Khaka and Mlaba

Pakistan Women:

With Bismah Maroof ruled out, Pakistan should bring in Ayesha Naseem in her place. Pakistan could bring back Anam Amin for this game although they are likely to field an unchanged side for this game. Pakistan's bowling attack is in fine form with Diana Baig impressing with her new ball spells.

As for their batting unit, a lot revolves around Javeria Khan given the wealth of experience she has under her belts. With Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz providing the balance in the side, Pakistan looks well-equipped to tackle a formidable South African team on Sunday.

Possible XI: Javeria (C), Muneeba, Nida, Omaima, Sidra (WK), Aliya, Diana, Sadia, Iram and Anwer.

Match Details:

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 15

1st March 2020, 9:30 AM IST

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Pitch Report:

In the only Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match played at the Spotless Stadium, the pitch was on the slower side with Poonam Yadav picking four wickets against Australia. A similar sort of surface is expected with 140-150 being a competitive total. While there will be some swing on offer with the new ball, spinners should have a say in the middle overs. Both teams would be looking to bat first and make use of the batting conditions on Sunday.

SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee is the ideal choice for this spot after the South African wicket-keeper scored the second century of the tournament. She scored 101 off just 60 balls, including 19 boundaries in her knock. With the kind of form that she is in, Lee should be preferred ahead of both Chetty and Nawaz, whose impact with the bat may be limited due to their batting position.

Batters: Javeria Khan is a decent selection for this game, given her vast experience. The Pakistan opener has gotten off to starts in the tournament and would be eyeing a big one. While the likes of Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail are also decent candidates, Sune Luus' all-round performance in the previous game holds her in good stead.

The allrounder scored a fifty and also picked three wickets against Thailand, a performance which warranties a spot in the fantasy team. As for the final selection, one of Chloe Tryon or Mignon du Preez should suffice.

Allrounders: Although Dane van Niekerk failed with the bat against Thailand, she is one of South Africa's best bets with the bat. In addition to her batting prowess, van Niekerk has already picked three wickets in the tournament with a noteworthy economy rate of 4.71. If passed fit for this game, Marizanne Kapp would also be a reliable pick along with Nida Dar, whose WBBL 2019 experience should serve her well.

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail starred in the previous game with a spell of 3/8. She should have an impact on this game with her pace and accuracy. Along with Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail is bound to be a popular selection in the fantasy team. Diana Baig has been the surprise package for Pakistan with the Pakistan pacer picking three wickets so far. She is preferred over Aiman Anwer although either of them would fit the bill perfectly.

Captain: It would be tough to look past the performances of Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk in this Women's T20 World Cup. While Lee has scored 105 runs with a strike-rate of 150, Dane van Niekerk's all-round performances are always a reliable option to have in the side. If one were to back a Pakistan player for captaincy, Nida Dar would be the ideal option for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lizelle Lee, Javeria Khan, Chloe Tryon, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Diana Baig, Ayabonga Khaka and Aiman Anwer.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lizelle Lee, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sune Luus, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Mignon du Preez, Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Diana Baig and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar