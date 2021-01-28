SA-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s 1st T20I Match – January 29th, 2021

South Africa Women will take on Pakistan Women in the 1st T20I match of the Pakistan Women Tour of South Africa 2021 on Friday.

South Africa Women sealed the ODI series against Pakistan Women 3-0. The team had strong performances from Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Ayabonga Khaka. They will now look to replicate the same efforts in the T20I format as well.

After being whitewashed in the ODI series, Pakistan Women will search for their first win of the tour. Aliya Riaz and Diana Baig were the leading run-scorer and the wicket-taker respectively, and they will hope to inspire the entire team.

Squads to choose from:

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naseem

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (c), Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal

Match Details

Match: South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date and Time: 29th January 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to behave similarly for the T20I matches. The track is expected to get slower in the second half of the game. Both the teams would thus want to win the toss and bat first.

SA-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Javeria Khan, Laura Wolvaardt, Martin Du Preez, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Marizanne Kapp, Vice-Captain: Diana Baig

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Chetty, Omaima Sohail, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Laura Goodall, Nida Dar, Marizanne Kapp, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Nida Dar